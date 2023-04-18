Fond du Lac Sheriff's Office, DNR identify Eden man in 20 years worth of 'suspicious' wildfires

FOND DU LAC – After "many years" of suspicious springtime wildfires occurring in the southeast portion of Fond du Lac County, the sheriff's office has charged a 40-year-old man suspected of burning about 60 acres of land with arson.

After a lengthy joint investigation with the state Department of Natural Resources, the sheriff's office said Tuesday in a news release that the suspect "admitted to igniting several fires since 2020 and to igniting wildfires in the area for nearly two decades."

The 40-year-old man from Eden was identified using fire forensic science, surveillance systems and field interviews, the sheriff's office said. He is believed to have burned about 60 acres in the last 20 years.

The sheriff's office has referred the man to the district attorneys in Fond du Lac and Washington counties on charges of arson and intentionally setting fire to land. No further information is being released at this time.

Contact Katy Macek at kmacek@thenorthwestern.com or 920-426-6658. Follow her on Twitter @KatherineMacek.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac County sheriff, DNR link Eden man to suspicious wildfires