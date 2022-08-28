Fond du Lac shooting sends woman to hospital; police arrest man they say fired shots from Family Dollar lot

FOND DU LAC – A woman was wounded Saturday in a shooting outside Family Dollar at 528 W. Johnson St., police said.

Fond du Lac police say they arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the shooting. He has yet to be charged.

The incident happened about 8:10 p.m. when two patrolling Fond du Lac police officers saw a person in the Family Dollar parking lot firing toward two vehicles, according to a news release. The gunman ran, getting rid of the gun as he fled; officers were able to catch him on nearby North Bell Street, according to the release.

About 10 minutes after the shooting, security officers at Fond du Lac's St. Agnes Hospital told police a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at the facility's emergency room for treatment.

Police said the victim's injuries are connected to the shooting outside Family Dollar. The victim is expected to survive, officers said.

The investigation continues, according to the release.

