Fond du Lac shooting; subject dead, exchanged gunfire with deputy

FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved fatal shooting that happened in Fond du Lac Saturday morning, Oct. 14.

Just before 6 a.m., Fond du Lac police officers and Fond du Lac County sheriff's deputies responded to a "disturbance involving weapons" near Western and Seymour, the DOJ said.

When authorities arrived, they found a subject inside a vehicle and, shortly after, a deputy and the subject exchanged gunfire. The subject was hit and, while first aid was rendered, died at the scene.

Shooting near Western and Seymour, Fond du Lac

No other people were hurt, the DOJ said. A sheriff’s office K-9 was shot and seriously wounded, continuing to receive critical care at a veterinary hospital.

The sheriff’s deputy was equipped with a body-worn and squad cameras. The involved deputy has been placed on administrative leave, per agency policy, the DOJ said.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with help from the state crime lab and Wisconsin State Patrol.