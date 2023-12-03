Fond du Lac stabbing on East Johnson Street sends 2 men who are roommates to hospital

FOND DU LAC — Police are investigating after a 40-year-old man was sent to the hospital with what are believed to be serious, but non-life-threatening, wounds Saturday morning after being stabbed by his roommate.

According to a news release from Fond du Lac police, officers responded to a residence on East Johnson Street shortly after 8:15 a.m. Saturday for the report of a man who had been stabbed by his roommate.

When officers arrived at the residence, which is on East Johnson between North Main and Marquette streets, they found a man who had sustained stab wounds to his arm. The man was treated at the scene by Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue and taken to a local hospital, police said.

The release said officers also located the suspect, a 29-year-old Fond du Lac man, on scene and he was taken into custody without further incident. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital with what are believed to be minor injuries, police said.

Historic building on the move: Historic Fond du Lac building, a doctor’s office in the 1860s, will be moved to Main Street Dec. 5. Here's how you can watch it.

The suspect will be transferred to Fond du Lac County Jail once he is medically cleared, according to police.

No further details were immediately released.

Police did not release either man’s name, but they did say the incident remains under investigation.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac stabbing on East Johnson Street sends men to hospital