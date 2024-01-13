Fond du Lac weekly dose: Lakeland Care launches volunteer program, UWO holds auditions and more news

Lakeland Care Inc. is seeking individuals to be part of its Volunteer Program.

FOND DU LAC — Lakeland Care Inc. is seeking individuals to be part of its new Volunteer Program.

LCI is a managed care organization that provides long-term care services and support to eligible elders and individuals with physical and intellectual or developmental disabilities through Wisconsin’s Family Care program.

Volunteers are needed for various roles including: companionship through visits and/or phone calls; transportation by providing rides to social events or activities; and administrative services to assist with routine and project-based tasks.

Volunteers can spend anywhere from one hour to 29 hours a week helping others.

For more information or to apply, contact 920-906-5100 or volunteer@lakelandcareinc.com or visit lakelandcareinc.com/volunteer-program.

Open Circle leads session on 'Overturning Citizens United'

A public meeting on “Overturning Citizens United” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Open Circle Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 19 Third St.

An amendment to the Constitution aims to get big money out of politics.

In 2010, the Supreme Court ruled limiting the political spending of corporations and labor unions violates the First Amendment.

The session is led by Wisconsin United to Amend, a local affiliate of Move to Amend, and seeks to make this change to the U.S. Constitution.

UWO Fond du Lac holds auditions for 'The Good Doctor'

UW-Oshkosh at Fond du Lac will hold student and community wide auditions for its spring 2024 production of “The Good Doctor” by Neil Simon and Anton Chekhov.

Auditions will be 6-9 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 20 in the Prairie theater on the UWO-Fond du Lac campus, 400 University Drive.

Both males and females are needed between the ages of 18 and 75. All students, faculty and staff of any area school, college or university as well as members of the community are welcome to audition.

Rehearsals begin the week of March 18. Performances will run April 25-May 4.

In this play, Neil Simon dramatizes short stories written by Russian author and playwright Anton Chekhov.

Holy Family offers two free showings of ‘Sound of Freedom’

In an effort to raise awareness about the international and local impact of human trafficking, Holy Family Catholic Community will host two free showings of the film “Sound of Freedom.” The showings are free and the public is welcome.

The showings will be at 2 and 6 p.m. Jan. 18 in Holy Family Hall, 271 Fourth Street Way. The 2 p.m. showing will feature a special talk on human trafficking from ASTOP Sexual Abuse Center Executive Director Isabel Williston, Fond du Lac Area Women's Fund Executive Director Jolene Schatzinger, and Solutions Center Domestic Violence Child and Teen Program Coordinator Rachel Wichowski.

Both showings will include a short discussion led by Holy Family Catholic Community Associate Pastor Fr. Matthew Kirk as well as an opportunity to purchase fair trade items supporting victims of human trafficking.

The 2023 film follows a U.S. Special Agent as he attempts to rescue children from human trafficking. Known as modern-day slavery, human trafficking is “the use of force, fraud or coercion to compel a person into commercial sex acts or labor or services against his or his will,” according to federal law. January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month.

Audubon member to lead trek through Kiekhaefer Park

Enjoy a winter exploration of the hilly trails at Kiekhaefer Park Jan. 20, guided by an Audubon member. The group will meet at 1 p.m. at the park, 4235 Kiekhaefer Parkway.

If there is good snow, participants will snowshoe; otherwise, they will hike. If it’s raining, the event will be canceled.

If you don’t have snowshoes, a limited number will be available by reservation at no charge, courtesy of Attitude Sports. For trail conditions or to reserve snowshoes, call Diana at 920-922-7931 or email dianahbeck@gmail.com.

Audubon programs are free and open to the public.

Red Cross urges community to donate at local blood drives

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the nation faces the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

The Red Cross blood supply has fallen to critically low levels across the country, and blood and platelet donors are urged to make a donation appointment.

The next blood drive will run 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at The American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave.

To make an appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

Sheriff's office announces results of 'Drive Sober' campaign

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office has announced the results of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday campaign.

Deputies with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office made 14 OWI arrests between Dec. 15 and New Year’s Day.

While the focus of the initiative was to eliminate impaired driving, deputies also issued citations and made arrests during traffic stops for: 33 speeding violations; 46 operating after revocation or suspension violations; 38 drug arrests; 30 felony arrests; and 34 misdemeanor arrests.

For more information and resources on impaired driving in Wisconsin, visit WisDOT’s Zero in Wisconsin website at zeroinwisconsin.gov.

Stitches 'N Tyme celebrates new ownership

Envision Greater Fond du Lac hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new owner, Amanda Bauer-Frisch of Stitches 'N Tyme, a fabric store at 203 S. Main St., Oakfield. For more information, visit https:// www. stitchesntyme.com.

