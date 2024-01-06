Fond du Lac's weekly dose: Marian plans MLK events, Audubon offers pollinator program and more news

Kevin Simmons will be the keynote speaker at Marian University's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Prayer Breakfast Jan. 15.

FOND DU LAC — Marian University will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Prayer Breakfast 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 15 in the Stayer Center Dining Room.

Marian also will host a Live Reading of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” later the same day in Dorcas Chapel.

Kevin Simmons, a senior at Marian, will keynote the breakfast. The Milwaukee native is a management information systems major with a minor in data analytics. He is a poet, a podcaster and an active member of Marian’s Business Club. He also works at Marian’s Tech Hub.

Simmons is a recipient of a Wisconsin Grant and recently awarded the Marian Alumni Association Scholarship. Growing up in Milwaukee, he was a member of the Boys & Girls Club.

This year’s honoree for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Spirit Award is Sara Krueger-Zuengler, a retired teacher and social activist. Krueger-Zuengler is passionate about literacy, selecting books by authors of color and getting those books into the hands of children throughout the Fond du Lac community. She is active with Ebony Vision, an organization in Fond du Lac dedicated to fostering a more inclusive community.

The Spirit Award recognizes a person or group who honors the legacy of Dr. King, and has gone above and beyond in the endeavors of equality, social justice and providing access to help others succeed.

Tickets for the breakfast are $15 or $120 for a table of eight. Register online at https://www. marianuniversity.edu/martin-luther-king-jr-community-breakfast.

Dorothy Height, right, National President of the National Council of Negro Women and Director of the center for Racial Justice of the national YWCA, listens as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., gestures during his "I Have a Dream" speech as he addresses thousands of civil rights supporters gathered in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 1963.

Welcome to your weekly dose. Here is more news from throughout Fond du Lac County.

Audubon offers pollinator program Jan. 10

An Audubon program on Bees and Beneficial Pollinator Species will be offered at 7 p.m. Jan. 10. It will be at Moraine Park Technical College, Room O215.

Presenters Joel Clary, Pegasus Farm’s beekeeper and Keith Bancroft of Kele Alpacas will talk about species in northeast Wisconsin. Both are affiliated with Furrows to Fences Inc., a nonprofit that provides educational events on small-scale farming using draft horses, specifically Percheron horses, and provides chemical-free garden plots to the community.

The program is free and open to the public.

'Legends of the Knight' screening set for Jan. 13

Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s Leadership Fond du Lac County Alumni will host a viewing of the film “Legends of the Knight” at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13. It will be shown at the newly renovated Odyssey Fond du Lac 8 Theatre, 1131 W. Scott St.

Legends of the Knight tells the true stories of individuals who were inspired to overcome adversity and make a positive impact because of their childhood love of Batman. There are interviews with fans including Dark Knight/Dark Knight Rises executive producer Michael Uslan, comic book writer Denny O’Neil, writer Gotham Chopra, and fellow pop-culture blogger Jill Pantozzi.

The filmmaker, Brett Culp, is a personal cinematographer for Hollywood stars, music icons, beloved authors, hall of fame athletes, and royal families. His films have been featured on Netflix, Apple TV, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Tickets are $5 in advance at envisiongreatherfdl.com or $10 at the door. Proceeds from the event will be distributed to food pantries in Fond du Lac County.

Missoula Children's Theatre residency comes to Thrasher

The Missoula Children’s Theatre will host auditions for “Jack and the Beanstalk” from 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 15. The residency will take place at the Thrasher Opera House, 506 Mill St., Green Lake.

The play will then be performed at 3 and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre offers musical theater day camps and performing arts classes for local children. The tour team brings the set, lights, costumes, props and makeup. All the community needs to provide is a cast. Auditions are held and the show is rehearsed all week, then two public performances are offered.

Tickets for the public shows are $15 for adults and $10 for children at thrasheroperahouse.com.

Blood drive set for Jan. 16 at SSM Health St. Agnes

SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital will hold a community blood drive 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Plaza Level Conference Center, 430 E. Division St., Fond du Lac. Appointments are encouraged.

Donors will get a choice of a gift card or bonus points to shop the ImpactLife rewards store.

Donors should eat before donating and take a photo ID. The last date to donate elsewhere is Nov. 21.

To schedule and appointment, visit bloodcenter.org, code 4053. For more information, call 800-747-5401.

Kindergarten enrollment to take place week of Jan. 16

The Fond du Lac School District will hold enrollment for 5-year-old kindergarten students for the 2024-25 school year the week of Jan. 16.

Parents and guardians of prospective kindergartners can enroll their child in person from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Proof of age in the form of a birth certificate or baptismal record when enrolling as well as two forms of proof of residency will be required. One of those must be a current property tax statement, closing statement or mortgage statement, or an active residential lease. Original documents will be returned.

Enrollment will take place at the school in your area. If you do not know the school your child should enroll at, visit https://www. fonddulac.k12.wi.us or contact Wendy Burgess at 920-906-6524.

If a student is currently enrolled in a Fond du Lac School District 4K or other program (early childhood, phonology or preschool speech and language), they do not need to attend this open registration.

