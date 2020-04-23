Some Fondia Oyj (HEL:FONDIA) Shareholders Are Down 30%

Fondia Oyj (HEL:FONDIA) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 26% in the last month. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact, the price has declined 30% in a year, falling short of the returns you could get by investing in an index fund.

View our latest analysis for Fondia Oyj

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unfortunately Fondia Oyj reported an EPS drop of 78% for the last year. The share price fall of 30% isn't as bad as the reduction in earnings per share. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 87.56 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

HLSE:FONDIA Past and Future Earnings April 23rd 2020 More

Dive deeper into Fondia Oyj's key metrics by checking this interactive graph of Fondia Oyj's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Fondia Oyj's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Fondia Oyj's TSR, which was a 30% drop over the last year, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Fondia Oyj shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 30% , including dividends . The market shed around 12%, no doubt weighing on the stock price. The three-year loss of 7.9% per year isn't as bad as the last twelve months, suggesting that the company has not been able to convince the market it has solved its problems. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 5 warning signs with Fondia Oyj , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on FI exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.