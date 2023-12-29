Fondly remembering 2023: A look back at this year's feel-good Augusta Chronicle stories

As Augusta-area residents reflect on and say goodbye to 2023 — both the good and bad parts — it's important to remember some of the more uplifting moments. These produced stories that were funny, emotional and moving for the Augusta Chronicle to write and for readers to enjoy.

Here's a look back at some of the Chronicle's feel-good stories from the past year:

New Year Resolution: Tips on how to be more eco-friendly on a budget in 2024

Infant murdered: North Augusta baby's death being investigated as a homicide; mother charged with neglect

Lewis Bohler poses for a photo in St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

Published Jan. 14

Lewis Bohler Jr. is many things: A retired Episcopal priest, a U.S. Air Force veteran, and was an activist alongside his life-long friend, Martin Luther King Jr. During his interview with the Chronicle, the 95-year-old Augustan recalled how he would swim and play pool with the civil rights icon, and once risked his own life to save King after being threatened in Selma.

The story came out just weeks after Bohler was awarded the Key to the City of Augusta for all of his accomplishments and continued dedication to helping others.

Keith Johnson poses for a portrait in his office at Enterprise Mills on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

Published Feb. 10

Keith Johnson of North Augusta was recognized as one of the top 100 criminal defense attorneys in the United States by the National Trial Lawyers Association. While Johnson was humble about the honor, his friends and colleagues happily celebrated everything he has accomplished.

"Keith is a busy trial attorney, serves on community boards, serves part time on the juvenile court bench and prioritizes his two children who have his complete love and devotion," said Juvenile court Judge Pam James Doumar. "He spends all of his non-working time loving them and providing for their needs. They are the joy of his life and the reason he works so hard."

Westside forward Jalexs Ewing (0) hugs point guard AuMauri Tillman (5) after the Westside and Providence Christian Academy AA boys basketball state championship game at the Macon Coliseum in Macon, Ga., on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Westside won in overtime 89-81 and are state champions for the second year in a row.

North Augusta girls and Westside boys win basketball championships

Published March 2 and March 9

Two local high school basketball teams took state championships back in March. North Augusta Yellow Jackets (girls) won the South Carolina High School League 4A state championship, marking their fifth state title in seven seasons.

"It's an awesome feeling. I'm just so proud of our kids," said North Augusta Coach Al Young. "We had a new group that stepped up this year and got it done. I just can't tell you how happy I am for the girls, our program, the community and the coaching staff; all those things played an important part of this entire process."

Not long after, the Westside Patriots (boys) retained their GHSA 2A title for a second year.

"The guys played hard and there was a little bit of luck and a lot of God," said Westside Coach Jerry Hunter.

Skylar Scruggs, TikTok creator and Augusta Dollar Tree employee, uses her social media platforms to spread Autism awareness.

Published Apr. 15

While working at the Dollar Tree on Augusta West Parkway, Skylar Scruggs created a TikTok video of a gigantic order she rang up with more 2,000 items and a seemingly-endless receipt. It went viral, amassing more than 1.3 million views and 24,000 likes.

This was a mind-blowing experience for Scruggs, who uses her platform and job to spread autism awareness, an important cause as someone with Asperger's Syndrome.

"Dollar Tree has been so great and welcoming to me," she said. "When I see non-verbal autistic children in our store, I go out of my way to make them feel comfortable. I show them the new toys. I can relate to them and show that they are loved by someone like them."

Entertainment development: James Brown Arena in Augusta to close this summer, new arena coming winter 2026

We're open: New year means new management at Ruth's Family Diner in Columbia County

Former Mayor of Augusta Deke Copenhaver poses for a portrait on the Augusta Riverwalk.

Published May 12

Former Augusta Mayor Deke Copenhaver was diagnosed with stage three esophageal cancer earlier this year. He used the momentum to raise funds for the Georgia Cancer Center through custom t-shirts and a "Unite in the Fight Against Cancer" team. As of his interview with the Chronicle, Copenhaver raised about $30,000, and after the story of his cancer fight was published, a friend was moved to donate $20,000 to the cause.

FILE - Jeyly Ambrosio smiles for a photograph in her graduation robes. Ambrosio was the Jefferson County High School class of 2023 valedictorian.

Published June 7

Jeyly Ambrosio-Ruiz's childhood had a lot of obstacles including poverty, a severe car accident and nearly-stage-four leukemia. But she came out of the end as a cancer-free valedictorian of Jefferson County High School this past spring. This earned her scholarships that will help her to realize her dream of becoming a pediatric oncology nurse.

“If I could go back and tell that little girl not to fear and to keep working hard because it will pay off, I would,” Ruiz said.

The new Augusta Cup mural off Wrightsboro Road on Monday, July 3, 2023.

Published July 4

A new piece of public art doesn't come every day, especially one that moves a community like the "Augusta Cup." When the 40-foot cup attached to the old Augusta Dart factory got its Lily-Tulip-style redesign, residents like King Johnson fell in love.

"I think it's a perfect throwback," he said. "Even if it's not iconic like Coke, it's iconic for Augusta."

It was so loved that fans pleaded for a souvenir-sized version, a dream the artist, Addison Niday, and Tire City Potters brought to life.

Harlem Caroline Clements (7) up to batt during the Harlem and Lakeside softball game at Harlem High School on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2023. Harlem defeated Lakeside 4-1.

Published Aug. 15

Claire Clements is one of the best pitchers in Georgia. Caroline Clements is an excellent defensive first baseman. Together, they are the wonder twins of the Harlem High Lady Dogs.

“A lot of competitiveness between us,” Caroline Clements said with a laugh. “Sometimes we have our quarrels, but really at the end of the day we depend on one another to do well. We’re for each other all the way through.”

At the time their story was published, she had no plans to play in college while her sister was on the recruiting trail. By the end of the season, their team stood at 2nd in 3A Region 4.

Violent nights: Augusta area sees three deadly shootings during holidays

Viral sensations: North Augusta's Boling brothers stunt videos go viral on Instagram, amass millions of views

Dorothy and Isaac Jackson Jr. pose for a portrait in their home in North Augusta, S.C., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. The Jacksons have been married for 75 years and authored "Our Love Story: How we met - How we live."

Published Sept. 18

On the week of their 75th wedding anniversary, Dorothy and Isaac Jackson Jr. told their heart-warming love story. The two first met when they were young children in Augusta, and now in their 90s, they get to pass on their love and knowledge through their book and a stage play. The play was produced by the Jacksons' niece, Rene Gordon, who put together some successful shows at the Jessye Norman School of the Arts and looks to do shows in the near future.

FILE - Carolyn Gardner died at the age of 95 after living most of her life in this home on Washington Road in Augusta.

Published Oct. 2

While news of her death on Oct. 14 was sad, Carolyn Gardner, 95, left behind an inspirational life and legacy. In addition to staying in and helping maintain the same Augusta home she lived in for most of her life, Gardner was very accomplished in skills at Georgia Power as well as at Blanchard and Calhoun.

She was also known to be a very kind person, as the real estate company provided a story about Gardner personally financing a couple's prospective home after their financing fell through.

“It was the right thing to do,” Gardner said. “Maybe not the smartest thing – but the right thing.”

Anne and Jim Wilson hold a photo from their wedding day as they sit at Fort Eisenhower on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. The Wilson’s have a combined 110 years of service.

Published Nov. 10

Fort Eisenhower (formerly known as Fort Gordon) has a power couple: James "Jim" L. Wilson and his wife Anne Wilson. He is a physical security specialist and directorate of emergency services at Eisenhower, while she leads the graduate medical education program. But these are just the most recent jobs in a long, hard-working career. Together, they have 110 years of experience in federal service.

The story of their life and work was published by the Chronicle about six weeks after Jim Wilson received a 60-year Federal Service Award. Fort Eisenhower actually had to special-make his certificate because most people retire before reaching this milestone.

Greenbrier's Maggie Pangle (1) jumps for the ball during the Greenbrier and Miller Grove flag football playoff game at Greenbrier High School on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Greenbrier defeated Miller Grove 39-0.

Published Dec. 12

The Greenbrier High Wolfpack won its first state title on Dec. 5, and in large part, it has junior Maggie Pangle to thank for that.

In the first half, she suffered an ankle sprain that led to her pacing the sideline with a brace during halftime and most of the third quarter. But after returning to the game, she became a star by catching the go-ahead touchdown with just under four minutes left in the final quarter and making some key plays on defense to secure their victory.

Greenbrier's is the first Augusta-area team to be crowned a state flag football champion.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Augusta Chronicle feel-good stories of 2023