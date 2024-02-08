Fones Road can manufacturer agrees to settle air quality violations for $1.9 million

Olympia can manufacturer Crown Beverage Packaging has agreed to pay $1.9 million for past violations of air permit terms and general air quality regulations, the Olympic Region Clean Air Agency announced Wednesday.

The company also has addressed the problems identified by the violations, according to ORCAA. The settlement is the largest penalty ever collected by the agency, ORCAA officials said in a news release.

The Olympian has reached out to the local Crown office for a response. Crown Beverage Packaging is a division of Crown Holdings, which is based in Tampa, Florida, according to company information.

The violations are tied to a recent expansion of the Fones Road plant, which was needed to meet the “expanding requirements of specialty cans in the Pacific Northwest,” The Olympian previously reported.

“Beginning in February 2021, ORCAA issued a series of ‘notices of violation’ to Crown, following the discovery of Crown’s construction on its plant expansion and equipment replacements prior to obtaining the required permits,” the news release reads.

Nine separate violations occurred over a nearly three-year period beginning in January 2021, according to ORCAA.

“Approval from ORCAA must be obtained before beginning construction on projects like this to ensure the facility is built in a way that complies with all air quality regulations,” said Jeff Johnston, ORCAA executive director, in a statement. “Crown did not wait for ORCAA approval before beginning construction on the plant expansion project. In addition, once completed, Crown failed to operate the air pollution control devices as specified in their permits.”

Crown’s operations exceeded emission limits for air pollutants during spring 2021, and failed to adequately monitor compliance with emission limits, according to ORCAA.

Some details of the violations:

▪ Crown failed to obtain approval prior to commencing construction on the can lines.

▪ It used a can coating material that exceeded a permit limit.

▪ Crown operated the can coating lines while bypassing emission control equipment, causing formaldehyde emissions to exceed the permitted limit.

▪ It failed to monitor compliance with several emission limits.

ORCAA enforces federal, state, and local air quality regulations in Thurston, Grays Harbor, Mason, Pacific, Clallam and Jefferson counties.