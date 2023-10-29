Fong appointed to Select Committee on Retail Theft

Oct. 28—Assemblyman Vince Fong has been appointed to the Select Committee on Retail Theft by California State Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas.

"Each time we see videos or read about brazen flash-mob robberies, our sense of safety and security is eroded," Fong, R-Bakersfield, said in a statement. "Working with our law enforcement, there must be real consequences to criminal behavior."

"Accountability must be brought back. There must be teeth in the laws to change behavior and set a standard of decorum for a civilized society."

While Los Angeles County has the highest rate of commercial robbery, in 2022, Fresno, Kern and San Francisco incurred the highest rates of commercial burglary, according to Fong's office.

The Select Committee on Retail Theft will work to identify policy solutions to retail crime.