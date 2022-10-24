Fonix Mobile's (LON:FNX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Fonix Mobile plc's (LON:FNX) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to £0.045 on 30th of November. The payment will take the dividend yield to 3.8%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Fonix Mobile's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Before making this announcement, Fonix Mobile was paying out quite a large proportion of both earnings and cash flow, with the dividend being 132% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 27.5% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 43% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Fonix Mobile Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from £0.034 total annually to £0.065. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 38% per annum over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. Fonix Mobile's EPS has fallen by approximately 24% per year during the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Fonix Mobile's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Fonix Mobile's payments are rock solid. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Fonix Mobile that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

