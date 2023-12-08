Fontana man accused of dismembering wife, in-laws makes court appearance

Samuel Haskell IV, the man accused of killing his wife and in-laws and then dismembering at least one of their bodies, appeared in court Friday, although his arraignment will take place next month.

Haskell, the son of a Hollywood executive whose name he shares, stood shirtless in court Friday morning where he was informed that he was going to continue to be held without bail.

Samuel Haskell IV stands shirtless in a Los Angeles County courtroom during a hearing on Dec. 8, 2023. Haskell is accused of killing his wife and her parents and dismembering at least one body. (KTLA)

Originally expected to be an arraignment hearing in which the 35-year-old would be officially informed of his charges, his arraignment was instead postponed to Jan. 12, 2024.

Haskell did not enter a plea and his attorney requested a continuance of the hearing. According to the Los Angeles Times, Haskell has made an abrupt change to his defense, replacing his previous attorney with a new one.

Haskell was arrested last month and charged with murder in the deaths of his wife, Mei Haskell, 27, her mother, Yanxiang Wang, 64, and her stepfather, Gaoshan Li, 72.

Mei Haskell's parents, Yanxiang Wang (left) and Gaoshen Li (right) are seen in photos provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Nov. 7, Haskell allegedly hired four day-laborers to haul off several heavy black plastic trash bags from the six-bedroom Tarzana home on the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace that he shared with his wife, their children and his in-laws.

“One of the laborers opened one of the bags and allegedly observed human body parts,” according to a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office. “They called 911 and reported the incident.”

Those bags disappeared before police arrived, officials said.

That same day, he was reportedly seen and photographed approximately five miles from his home in the 4100 block of Coldstream Terrace disposing a large trash bag into a dumpster off Ventura Boulevard in Encino.

On Nov. 8, a man looking through that dumpster found a woman’s torso in a duffel bag and called 911.

Police returned to the Tarzana home where they said they found evidence consistent with a killing and dismemberment. Haskell was arrested at the Topanga Mall later that morning on suspicion of murder.

Samuel Bond Haskell IV, 35, is suspected of killing his wife, Mei Haskell, 37, after a torso was found in a dumpster in Encino on Nov. 8, 2023. (Samuel Haskell/Los Angeles Police Department)

Investigators believe the body parts found in the dumpster were of Haskell’s wife. The bodies of her parents have yet to be located.

The couple’s children are currently in the custody of relatives.

Haskell made his first appearance in court last month. If convicted on all three counts of murder, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.

Haskell is the son of a former high-powered Hollywood talent agent whose clients included Dolly Parton, George Clooney and Whoopi Goldberg.

Josh Dubose contributed to this report.

