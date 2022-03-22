Fontana man sentenced to 11 years in federal prison for sex trafficking Santa Maria girl

Mar. 22—A Fontana man was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison last month after he was convicted of sex trafficking a teenage girl from Santa Maria following a four-day jury trial in November.

U.S. District Court Judge Jesus Bernal sentenced Jason Lee Taylor, 42, on Feb. 7 after he was found guilty of sex trafficking a minor and enticing a minor for sexual purposes, according to records.

Bernal sentenced Taylor to more than 11 years for each charge, although the prison terms will be served concurrently. Taylor was found guilty on each charge Nov. 19, 2021, following a jury trial in Riverside.

After getting out of prison, Taylor will have to serve 15 years of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender for life.

The investigation into Taylor began in April 2020 after he contacted the 15-year-old teenager, identified as "M.V.," on seeking.com, a dating website designed to connect women with wealthy "sugar daddies," according to federal prosecutors.

Court records show Taylor was reported to police after the teenager's parents discovered their communications and subsequently located by Santa Maria Police, which worked with Fontana Police and FBI agents to arrest him in May 2020.

Taylor was located by Santa Maria Police investigators, who worked with Fontana Police and agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Attorney Edward Robinson, who represented Taylor, said his client's life devolved as a result of substance abuse and that he was simply responding to a dating profile set up by the minor indicating that she was 19 years old, according to court records.

Prosecutors, however, said during their chats that Taylor learned of her true age and that they "would hook up regardless."

Additionally, Taylor was already under investigation by the FBI for child exploitation crimes in 2019 over Yahoo messenger, according to court documents.

"The minor victim, a troubled teenager, clearly wanted money and was willing to do very sad things to get it, but she testified how she would have done innocent things to get it as well," prosecutors wrote in a Jan. 24 sentencing memorandum. "Rather than accept responsibility for his actions, he put the minor victim through the ordeal of a trial, disputed essential elements of the government's case, and suggested the minor victim would lie to get her way and tricked him into believing she was not a minor."