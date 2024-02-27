Fontana Police shoot, kill allegedly armed man in Home Depot

FONTANA, Calif. - Fontana Police officers shot and killed a man inside a local Home Depot Monday night, after they said the man armed himself with a sharp object following a disturbance outside the store.

It happened around 6 p.m. Monday. Fontana Police said officers were called out to the area, in the 16700 block of Santa Ana Avenue. Police had received multiple 911 calls saying that a man was intentionally trying to get hit by a car in the road.

When officers got to the scene, officers said the man ran into the nearby Home Depot. Officers followed him inside, and that's when they said he armed himself with what officers called "an edged weapon." That's when officers shot him.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the man already had the weapon on him, or if he got it in the store. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information, including what led to the shooting, was immediately available.