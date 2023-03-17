Fonterra Co-operative Group First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: NZ$0.33 (vs NZ$0.21 in 1H 2022)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (NZSE:FCG) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: NZ$12.3b (up 22% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: NZ$528.0m (up 57% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 4.3% (up from 3.3% in 1H 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: NZ$0.33 (up from NZ$0.21 in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Fonterra Co-operative Group shares are up 12% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Fonterra Co-operative Group that we have uncovered.

