Fonterra raises farmgate milk price forecast on strong dairy demand

FILE PHOTO: The Fonterra logo is seen near the Fonterra Te Rapa plant near Hamilton
·1 min read

(Reuters) - New Zealand's Fonterra on Thursday raised the forecast range for the price it pays farmers for milk in the 2021/22 season, citing an increase in global dairy rates due to strong demand and tight supply.

The dairy giant said high feed costs in the United States and the European Union had impacted milk production and these conditions were expected to continue in the coming months.

"Global demand for dairy remains firm, while global milk supply growth continues to track below average levels. These demand and supply dynamics are supporting the increase in prices," Chief Executive Miles Hurrell said in a statement.

‍Fonterra lifted its forecast for 2021/22 farmgate milk price to between NZ$9.30 and NZ$$9.90 per kilogram of milk solid (kgMS) from NZ$8.90 to NZ$9.50 per kgMS. It increased the midpoint of the range by 40 NZ cents to NZ$9.60 per kgMS.

The company also slashed its projection for New Zealand milk collection in the period by 3.8% to 1.48 billion kgMS as challenging weather conditions have continued to impact grass growing conditions in the country.

(This story corrects typographical error in paragraph 1)

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents

    Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, the city's leader said Tuesday, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the omicron variant.

  • Man facing murder, other charges in shooting at Oregon protest

    Oregon authorities said a man accused of killing one person and wounding five others at a protest is facing charges, including murder.The Multnomah County District Attorney's office in a statement on Tuesday said that it filed nine charges against Benjamin Smith, including one count of second-degree murder and four counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree. Smith on Saturday allegedly confronted a group of demonstrators protesting the...

  • Air New Zealand first-half loss almost doubles

    "The airline has typically derived two-thirds of its revenue from its international passenger network and much of that was effectively grounded for the majority of the first half," Chief Executive Greg Foran said in a statement. Air New Zealand, which posted a loss of NZ$440 million for 2021, also said on Thursday it plans to raise equity by the end of March or shortly thereafter to replace a NZ$2 billion liquidity package from its largest shareholder, the New Zealand government. The carrier's domestic business was hit hard in the first half by a lockdown in Auckland, the country's largest city, at a time when international borders remained closed.

  • German aid group battles to evacuate Afghans who worked with army

    Ahmad, a 30-year-old Afghan who worked for the German military, is now in hiding in Kabul in fear of his life. Like many other local staff who worked for Western governments and their armies, Ahmad was left behind when the International Security Assistance Force pulled out in August. "I am sure, when the Taliban find out that I worked for ISAF, that will be the last day of my life," he told Reuters over Skype.

  • Oil price turns negative in response to Ukraine uncertainty

    (Reuters) -Oil prices turned negative on Wednesday, after rising earlier on reports that Ukraine's government, foreign ministry and state security service were affected by a cyberattack. Brent crude fell 11, or 0.3%, to $91.80 a barrel at 1:05 p.m. EDT (1805 GMT), after hitting $99.50 on Tuesday, the highest since September 2014. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $92.20 a barrel, after reaching $96 on Tuesday.

  • U.S. judge bans Martin Shkreli from running public companies

    A U.S. judge on Wednesday permanently barred former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli from serving as an officer or director of publicly traded companies, and ordered him to pay a $1.39 million fine for violating securities law between 2009 and 2014. U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn issued her ruling in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's civil case alleging Shkreli defrauded investors in his hedge funds and raided his biotechnology company, Retrophin Inc, for funds to settle with investors. Shkreli had proposed a 10-year officer and director ban, arguing that his seven-year prison sentence and $7.8 million in forfeiture and penalties in his related criminal case were sufficient punishment.

  • N. America's old pipelines seek new life moving carbon in climate push

    North American oil and gas pipeline companies are gearing up to compete for a budding market moving greenhouse gases to carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects - by building new pipelines to transport carbon dioxide or giving new life to old, under-used ones. Utilities, chemical makers and oil refiners are counting on CCS to allow them to reduce atmospheric carbon emissions by burying them underground, to help them meet climate change goals. Few existing pipelines move carbon dioxide, and those that do mostly ship the gas to oilfields where it flushes out crude oil.

  • EU blacklists Putin's top aides and propagandists over Ukraine invasion

    The European Union announced its first round of sanctions on Wednesday in response to Russia's intervention in Ukraine, including the blacklisting of 27 individuals for their roles in organizing and promoting the invasion.Why it matters: Despite predictions that the EU — with its consensus-based decision-making and energy dependence on Russia — would be the weak link in the coordinated Western sanctions push, the bloc has now arguably gone the furthest of all by targeting Putin's close associate

  • Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordan desert

    A team of Jordanian and French archaeologists said Tuesday that it had found a roughly 9,000-year-old shrine at a remote Neolithic site in Jordan’s eastern desert.

  • China customs seizes 49 second-hand crypto mining rigs for export

    Dongguan customs in China’s southeast seized 49 second-hand Ant miners declared “shoe material” for export, at least the third seizure in February, state media reported on Monday. See related article: Kazakhstan busts 13 illegal Bitcoin mining farms amid power concerns Fast facts The rigs have been detained for false declaration and are pending further proceedings, […]

  • Get ready for gasoline prices to spike. How high will they go? We’ll tell you

    President Joe Biden warned Tuesday that the new sanctions being placed on Russia may cause gas prices to rise, but said his administration is taking steps to keep prices down.

  • Iran Moves More Oil Onto Ships in Preparation for a Nuclear Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is shifting more oil onto ships in a move to speed exports should talks succeed in ending its exclusion from global energy markets.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. to Sanction Nord Stream 2; EU Calls Summit: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarThe amount of o

  • Why the Russia-Ukraine Conflict Could Cause Another Cryptocurrency Crash

    Cryptocurrency markets basically crashed between last November and January of this year. The worst might have seemed to be over headed into this month as many digital tokens bounced back. At first glance, it might seem that the situation with Russia and Ukraine has nothing to do whatsoever with cryptocurrencies.

  • Soybeans Soar to 9-Year High With South America Supply in Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- Soybeans climbed to a nine-year high as dimming prospects for South American harvests threaten global supplies.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Unveils Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionFutures advanced as much as 2.4% to $16

  • My Top Oil Stock to Buy Right Now

    With runaway inflation and rising oil prices, now is the best time to buy this leading energy giant.

  • 'The weeks ahead could be rather ugly': Gas prices are continuing to climb in Ohio

    Gas prices have hit their highest average in Ohio since September 2014, according to a study from GasBuddy.

  • CenterPoint natural gas bills skyrocketing

    Some CenterPoint energy customers say their natural gas bills are skyrocketing. FOX 26's Heather Sullivan takes a look at to what's happening and why.

  • Crestwood CEO: 'There's a real labor shortage' preventing oil and gas production growth

    "I think all the basins are facing the same challenges," Crestwood Equity Partners LP founder and CEO Bob Phillips said.

  • Africa To See Gas Supply Boom Through 2030

    Natural gas supply in Sub-Saharan Africa is set to more than double through 2030, due to production from vast undeveloped deepwater resources

  • Unity Software May Be the Stock of the Decade, Judging by This Metric

    Now, it can be difficult to distinguish between what is real and what has been created using state-of-the-art animation software. One company providing creators with this amazing capability is Unity Software (NYSE: U). With so many uses, could Unity Software be a decade-defining stock?