Fonterra Touts Mozzarella-Topped Dumplings to Stoke China Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group is trying to boost sales in China with a campaign encouraging people to try mozzarella cheese on dumplings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It might sound like fusion cuisine gone wrong, but the idea is part of a strategy the New Zealand company, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, is counting on to drive sustained demand growth in Asia’s largest economy.

“Our China business was down for the first half,” Fonterra’s APAC Chief Executive Officer Judith Swales said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “It’s been the input costs that have created the issue. It’s not a demand problem.”

Food companies worldwide are grappling with accelerating inflation, as well as virus-driven labor shortages and transport problems, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine only making matters worse. Fonterra said milk costs are 30% higher this year as global production plunges, while the recent resurgence of Covid-19 in China is also threatening the company’s outlook there.

See also: How War in Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

The dairy cooperative warned Thursday that margins would come under pressure from the higher milk costs as it reported a 6.9% drop in net income to NZ$364 million ($249 million) in the six months ended Jan 31.

Fonterra generated around 30% of its revenue from China in 2021, and it would be difficult to pass the rising costs onto the country’s food services sector, Swales said. That’s where the new products like the cheese-topped dumplings, which were launched to coincide with recent Lunar New Year celebrations, come in, she said. They “got huge attraction,” Swales said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.