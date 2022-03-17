Fonterra Touts Mozzarella-Topped Dumplings to Stoke China Sales

Sybilla Gross
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Fonterra Cooperative Group is trying to boost sales in China with a campaign encouraging people to try mozzarella cheese on dumplings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

It might sound like fusion cuisine gone wrong, but the idea is part of a strategy the New Zealand company, the world’s biggest dairy exporter, is counting on to drive sustained demand growth in Asia’s largest economy.

“Our China business was down for the first half,” Fonterra’s APAC Chief Executive Officer Judith Swales said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “It’s been the input costs that have created the issue. It’s not a demand problem.”

Food companies worldwide are grappling with accelerating inflation, as well as virus-driven labor shortages and transport problems, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine only making matters worse. Fonterra said milk costs are 30% higher this year as global production plunges, while the recent resurgence of Covid-19 in China is also threatening the company’s outlook there.

See also: How War in Ukraine Is Tearing Apart the Global Food System

The dairy cooperative warned Thursday that margins would come under pressure from the higher milk costs as it reported a 6.9% drop in net income to NZ$364 million ($249 million) in the six months ended Jan 31.

Fonterra generated around 30% of its revenue from China in 2021, and it would be difficult to pass the rising costs onto the country’s food services sector, Swales said. That’s where the new products like the cheese-topped dumplings, which were launched to coincide with recent Lunar New Year celebrations, come in, she said. They “got huge attraction,” Swales said.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Shoe Retailer Belle Is Said to Plan $1 Billion Hong Kong IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Belle Fashion Group is targeting to raise about $1 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering, people familiar with the matter said, five years after private equity firms took China’s biggest women’s footwear retailer private.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades an

  • Handbags at dawn: Chanel duels South Korean resellers in luxury boom

    As COVID curbs cut travel and duty-free shopping, South Koreans are driving a luxury goods boom at home that has left Chanel barring nearly a third of would-be shoppers to stop bulk buyers snagging $10,000 bags for resale with markups of 20% or more. The storied French fashion and luxury company told Reuters it has seen traffic to its boutiques in South Korea skid since it began screening for customers it believed might be stocking up purely to flip to others in the resale market. Chanel's strategy, implemented since July last year, came as global demand for luxury goods was picking up after the worst of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Fed Pricing Signals Larger Rate Hike at One of Next Two Meetings

    (Bloomberg) -- Swaps linked to Federal Reserve policy announcement dates now suggest that around 75 basis points of further rate increases will take place over the coming two meetings, which suggests that at least one move from the central bank will be bigger than the standard size of 25 basis points.Most Read from BloombergPowerful Quake Off North Japan Kills 4, More Than 90 InjuredIn a Chilling Threat, Putin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’Ukraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trad

  • Past Fed hiking cycles, from sanguine to severe, may say little about this one

    U.S. politicians know high inflation can bring careers in public office to an early end, but it is ultimately up to the unelected officials of the Federal Reserve to control what is considered first and foremost a "monetary phenomenon." With inflation at a 40-year high, war in Europe threatening to push it higher, and consumers feeling the weight of higher gasoline and food prices and, for many, a cut in the purchasing power of their wages, the heat is once again on the Fed. The U.S. central bank's main tool in managing inflation is the federal funds rate, an interest rate that governs short-term loans among financial institutions and forms a sort of bedrock for other types of loans.

  • China's Shenzhen plans 'orderly' work resumption as COVID vigilance continues

    BEIJING (Reuters) -The major Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen will allow its firms to resume work in an "orderly" manner after the suspension of non-essential businesses in an effort to contain an outbreak of COVID-19, a city official said Thursday. Shenzhen, which is close to Hong Kong, saw local confirmed transmissions pick up to 71 on Wednesday from 55 the previous day. While the outbreak is small by international standards, authorities are leaving nothing to chance.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    You can probably thank investment bank Cowen for that. Nvidia's incredible shrinking stock price -- down 25% since the start of this year -- gives investors an opportunity to buy one of the strongest plays on the metaverse on the cheap, argues Cowen in a new report covered by StreetInsider.com today. The metaverse today may be a concept in its infancy.

  • Sanctions on Russia are also about protecting Japan says former minister Kono

    Japan's sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are necessary, even if they squeeze energy supplies, because Tokyo one day could need allies to counter China in East Asia, said Taro Kono a former defence chief and ex-foreign minister. "We need to tell the people in Japan that in order to protect ourselves we need to help the others too," Kono told Reuters.

  • What 70 years of data reveals about the Federal Reserve causing recessions

    Will the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates likely trigger the next recession? Here's what Deutsche Bank's 70 years of data reveals.

  • 3 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Should Be on Your List Too

    With growth stocks getting clobbered lately, Cathie Wood's hyper-growth-focused Ark Innovation ETF has been under pressure. The multitude of risk factors on the table suggests that growth stocks could continue to see bumpy trading in the near term, but long-term investors may be able to score massive wins by following Wood's lead on some recent moves. Here's a look at three stocks recently purchased in the Ark Innovation ETF that stand out as worthwhile buys right now.

  • Did the Fed Just Give an All-Clear to the Stock Market?

    The stock market moved sharply higher on Wednesday, with only a brief hiccup in the hour surrounding the latest decision from the Federal Reserve's monetary policy committee. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) powered higher by the greatest amount, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) also had large advances. It took some time for investors to parse through the impact of the Fed's latest decision.

  • Oil suffers ‘spectacular’ collapse, enters bear market just 5 days after settling at nearly 14-year highs

    U.S. and global benchmark crude oil entered a bear market on Tuesday, just five trading days after they settled at their highest prices since 2008.

  • Where Will AT&T Be in 1 Year?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a solid stock for conservative income investors. AT&T claims that as a slimmed-down company, it will focus on expanding its 5G and broadband networks to keep pace with Verizon and T-Mobile in the telecom market. The market doesn't seem impressed by AT&T's plans so far, but the company recently provided a clearer update during its analyst and investor day on March 11.

  • Apple (AAPL) is Expected To Launch iPhone 14 in Four Variants

    Apple (AAPL) has four new models lined up to be launched in the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to contribute to increasing sales figure in fiscal 2022.

  • Intel Vs. AMD: Which Stock Has the Best Competitive Prospects?

    Intel (INTC) used to be the dominant CPU force by a long distance but that is no longer the case. Under Lisa Su’s astute leadership, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has made huge strides over the past several years; by offering superior products and taking advantage of manufacturing issues and product shortages at Intel, the company has considerably closed the gap between the two chip giants. Intel, however, has put a new CEO in charge and has been hatching a comeback plan. The company even made th

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Potter’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Now According to Leonard A. Potter’s Wildcat Capital Management. Leonard A. Potter is […]

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and 8 Other Beaten-Up Growth Stocks Set to Soar

    Growth stocks have been walloped this year. Here are 10 that have more than 30% upside, according to average Wall Street price targets.

  • Why ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Other Large Oil Stocks Crashed Today

    Oil and gas stocks got hammered again this morning to extend their losses from yesterday. Most stocks from the sector are trading deep in the red around Tuesday noon as the market awaited oil cartel OPEC's monthly oil market report. Oil prices are plunging just as swiftly as they rose in recent weeks, and that's triggered a massive sell-off in oil and gas stocks.

  • Russians are buying so much gold amid the ruble's collapse that the central bank halted its own purchases from banks

    Russians have been left with few places to turn to preserve their wealth as the ruble tumbles and Western companies pull out of the country.

  • Buy This Undervalued Stock Before Everyone Else Does

    There are plenty of undervalued stocks on the market these days. On top of the broader market's downswing, data storage giant Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) recently had to halt production in two major manufacturing hubs for a couple of weeks. Western Digital's stock is found at the bottom of Wall Street's bargain bin, and it looks like a no-brainer buy right now.

  • Top investors dump stocks — why that might mean you should buy

    Well, here’s some cheerful news for all of us with a retirement portfolio: The geniuses running the world’s biggest investment funds have panicked and have bailed out of the market. If that’s not a good argument for buying stocks, I don’t know what is. According to the latest monthly Global Fund Manager survey from Bank of America, the big money crowd stampeded for the market exits right after Russia invaded Ukraine.