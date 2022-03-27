Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins preliminary toxicology results released

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ preliminary toxicology results were released Saturday, a day after the band announced the musician was found dead in his Bogotá, Colombia, hotel room.

The report showed he had at least 10 different psychoactive substances in his body including "THX (Marijuana), tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids, among others," the Attorney General’s Office in Colombia said in the document shared on Twitter.

The country’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine is continuing to investigate Hawkins’ cause of death, which has not been confirmed, the report said.

The Bogotá municipal government issued a statement Saturday that the city's emergency center had received a report of a patient with "chest pain" and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in northern Bogotá.

Health workers tried to revive him but were unable to do so.

The Foo Fighters were in Colombia preparing for a Friday night show in Bogotá when the band announced his "untimely" death.

The band said in a statement they were "devastated" by his "tragic and untimely loss."

TEMPE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 26: Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform at The Innings Festival 2022 at Tempe Beach Park on February 26, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images) Photo by John Medina/Getty Images

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever," the statement added. "Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family."

Hawkins was the drummer for the group for 25 years and his death has sparked an outpouring of grief from rock legends like Ozzy Osbourne, Ringo Starr and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

After Foo Fighters founder and frontman Dave Grohl, Hawkins was the most recognizable member, appearing alongside Grohl in interviews and playing prominent roles in the band's videos.

He starred in Foo Fighters' recently released horror-comedy film, "Studio 666," in which a demonic force in a house the band is staying in seizes Grohl and makes him murderous.

The band was touring South America at the time of his death. Hawkins' final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.