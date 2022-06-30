Food 4 Less employee stabbed after confronting thief, Merced police say

An employee of the Merced Food 4 Less is in stable condition after a theft suspect who was fleeing the store with items stabbed him.

Police said the incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the 1115 West Olive Ave. store.

A police news release said the incident took place in front of numerous witnesses and was captured on video surveillance.

A male wearing a black beanie entered the store with another person. Shortly after, the suspect was seen running from the business with objects in his hands, the release said.

The employee confronted the thief. After a short scuffle, the suspect stabbed the employee with a sharp object.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark blue sedan, with another male and female. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sergeant Haygood at 209-385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.