Food aid convoy headed for Ethiopia's Tigray attacked: UN

The Tigray conflict has pushed 400,000 people into famine, according to the UN
·2 min read

A convoy bearing food for Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray came under attack at the weekend, the United Nations said Monday, dealing a further blow to aid distribution in a region threatened with famine.

The 10-vehicle World Food Programme convoy was attacked on Sunday about 115 kilometres (70 miles) from the town of Semera "while attempting to move essential humanitarian cargo into Tigray region", WFP said in a statement.

The agency said it was working with local officials to determine who was behind the incident.

"WFP has suspended movement of all convoys from Semera until the security of the area can be assured and the drivers can proceed safely."

Semera is the capital of Afar region, which borders Tigray to the east.

The route via Semera into Tigray had become critical for aid delivery in recent weeks after two key bridges along other routes were destroyed in late June.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray last November to detain and disarm leaders of the region's then-ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

He said the move came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.

- Fighting spreads -

The 2019 Nobel Peace laureate declared victory in late November after government forces took the Tigray capital Mekele, but TPLF leaders remained on the run and fighting continued.

Last month the war took a stunning turn when pro-TPLF forces retook Mekele, Abiy declared a unilateral ceasefire and the army mostly pulled out of Tigray.

But after rebel leaders launched a new offensive intended to regain control of western and southern Tigray -- contested areas that have been occupied by fighters from Amhara region, which borders Tigray to the south -- Abiy vowed to "repel" them.

Officials from six regions and the city of Dire Dawa have since vowed to send troops to back up government forces.

At the weekend rebel forces carried out what a spokesman described as a "very limited action" in Afar targeting special forces and militia fighters from Oromia region, the country's largest.

A state media report published Saturday night accused the TPLF, which the government deems a terrorist organisation, of blocking aid into Tigray via Afar using "heavy shelling" and "heavy artillery."

But rebel spokesman Getachew Reda denied any aid delivery had been disrupted, saying the fighting was not near any aid routes.

A senior UN official told the UN Security Council this month that the Tigray conflict had pushed 400,000 people into famine and that another 1.8 million people are on the brink of famine.

rcb/txw/gd

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Official: Haiti's interim prime minister to step down

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry will replace the country’s interim prime minister to honor the wishes of the country’s slain president, an official told The Associated Press on Monday. It wasn’t immediately clear how quickly interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who has been leading Haiti with the backing of police and the military since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, would step down. “Negotiations are still in course,” Haiti Elections Minister Mathias Pierre said, adding that Joseph would go back to being minister of foreign affairs.

  • Dubai Sugar Giant Gets Go Ahead to Build Beet Factory in Spain

    (Bloomberg) -- Dubai’s Al Khaleej Sugar Co., owner of the world’s largest port-based sugar refinery, received the green light to build a factory in Spain, extending its reach beyond the Middle East and North Africa.The company plans to start construction of the plant in Merida next year, said Managing Director Jamal Al Ghurair. The agreement between its subsidiary Iberica Sugar Co. and Spanish authorities was signed on Friday, he said.The move comes as Al Khaleej seeks to expand to sugar-beet pr

  • Shock and grief as death toll from European flooding nears 200

    German leader Angela Merkel said she was literally lost for words to describe the devastation across the western portion of her country.

  • U.N. warned of "relentless wave of attacks" against aid workers

    "A new and sickening trend has emerged: the deliberate targeting of humanitarian workers," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said.

  • Ethiopia hits second-year target for filling Nile mega-dam

    Ethiopia said Monday it had attained its second-year target for filling a mega-dam on the Blue Nile River that has stoked tensions with downstream countries Egypt and Sudan.

  • Why are wrongly-convicted people still imprisoned in Missouri?

    "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty talks with two Missouri men, Kevin Strickland and Lamar Johnson, who have served a combined 70 years in prison for murders most people now believe they did not commit. And yet, even though prosecutors have called for their release, innocence may not be enough to earn them their freedom – both men are still behind bars. So, what's going on in the state of Missouri?

  • Turkey criticizes European court's ruling on headscarf ban

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman on Sunday condemned a European Union court decision to allow employers to ban staff wearing Muslim headscarves as appeasing Islamophobia. “The decision by the European Court of Justice on headscarf in the workplace is another blow to the rights of Muslim women with headscarf and will play right into the hands of those warmongers against Islam in Europe,” Ibrahim Kalin tweeted. The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that companies can ban employees wearing religious or political symbols if firms “desire to pursue a policy of political, philosophical and religious neutrality with regard to its customers or users."

  • Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end a power struggle in the Caribbean nation between Joseph and Ariel Henry, the 71-year old neurosurgeon who was appointed prime minister by Moise two days before the killing but had yet to be sworn in. Moise was fatally shot when attackers armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince.

  • 'Pingdemic': English businesses buckle under COVID isolation demands

    England's railways, supermarkets and pubs warned the government on Monday that a COVID tracing app, which has told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate, was wrecking the recovery and pushing supply chains to the brink of collapse. Alerts, or pings, sent out by the official app have caused huge disruption in schools, businesses and the healthcare system, just as the government lifts nearly all restrictions in England to help drive an economic recovery. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid are all currently isolating.

  • US hits Iran for delay in nuclear and prisoner swap talks

    The Biden administration lashed out at Iran on Saturday for accusing it of delaying a proposed prisoner swap to force a quick resumption of indirect nuclear talks. The State Department slammed as “outrageous” comments made by Iran’s deputy foreign minister who alleged the U.S. and Britain were holding the swap “hostage” to the negotiations over salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA. In a pair of tweets from his verified account, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said the nuclear talks in Vienna could not resume until Iran’s hardline president-elect is inaugurated in early August.

  • UNESCO chides Australia over Great Barrier Reef proposal

    The Chinese host of this year's meeting of the U.N. World Heritage Committee has defended the body's proposal to label the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” against Australian government suspicion that China influenced the finding for political reasons. The committee, which is meeting both virtually and in the Chinese city of Fuzhou for the next two weeks, will consider the draft decision on Friday. “Australia, as a member state of the World Heritage Committee, should ... attach importance to the opinions of the advisory bodies and earnestly fulfill the duty of World Heritage protection instead of making groundless accusations against other states,” said Tian Xuejun, the Chinese vice minister of education and the president of this year's session, on Sunday.

  • BioNTech strengthens cancer therapy expertise with U.S. acquisition

    BioNTech said it was acquiring a production site and a research and development platform from a subsidiary of U.S. biotech company Gilead to expand its footprint in north America and in novel cancer treatments. The German biotech firm on Monday said it was buying a solid tumour neoantigen T-cell receptor therapy (TCR-Ts) R&D platform and a manufacturing plant in the city of Gaithersburg in the state of Maryland from Kite Pharma. T-cell receptors (TCRs) are a class of compounds that make it easier for the body’s immune cells to identify and destroy cancer cells, while TCR-Ts detect targets both inside and outside the cancer cells.

  • 2 killed in shooting at NW Harris Co. business barbecue

    A crowd of around 30 people had gathered outside a business for a party when the fight broke out and gunfire erupted, deputies said.

  • Moore scores 20 seconds in, US beats Canada 1-0 in Gold Cup

    Shaq Moore scored 20 seconds in and the United States beat Canada 1-0 Sunday to win Group B at the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Moore’s goal was the fastest since U.S. records began in 1990. Clint Dempsey scored 30 seconds in against Ghana in the Americans’ 2014 World Cup opener.

  • Crypto Traders Loved Big Leveraged Bets Until Inexplicable Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- On the day of one of the cryptocurrency market’s worst routs, Alex Holland woke up to a wave of messages from friends and family. They knew he had made a big wager recently that prices would fall.But when he went to check his account on the online exchange Binance, he saw that the value of his leveraged bet against Ethereum was sinking rather than reaping gains a few times greater than the declines in the second-largest cryptocurrency.“I just kept blinking,” said the 59-year-old C

  • U.S. charges four Chinese nationals charged in global hacking campaign

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four Chinese nationals have been charged in a global hacking campaign aimed at dozens of companies, universities and government agencies in the United States and abroad, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The charges were announced as the United States and a coalition of allies on Monday accused China's Ministry of State Security of a global cyber hacking campaign, specifically attributing a large Microsoft attack disclosed earlier this year to hackers working on Beijing's behalf. The hacking was sponsored by the Ministry of State Security and focused on information that would significantly benefit Chinese companies and businesses, including research and development processes, according to the indictment cited by the Justice Department.

  • Tottenham accusations still hurt, says Gattuso

    Outspoken Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso regretted Monday having been unable to defend himself amid an online campaign by some Tottenham Hotspur fans accusing him of being homophobic and racist.

  • Turkey's Erdogan says Taliban should end "occupation" in Afghanistan

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that the Taliban should "end the occupation of their brothers' soil", and played down a warning from the militant group of consequences if Turkish troops remain in Afghanistan to run Kabul airport. The Taliban ruled Afghanistan with an iron fist from 1996 to 2001 and have fought for 20 years to topple the Western-backed government in Kabul and reimpose Islamic rule.

  • Trump reportedly has a lot of executive time on his hands

    Trump reportedly has a lot of executive time on his hands

  • Matt Gaetz Wails About His Free Speech Rights, Then Rips 'Loser' Protesters Sounding Off

    The Florida congressman didn't want others speaking out during his ironic "First Amendment" appearance in California.