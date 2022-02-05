Is My Food Bag Group Limited's (NZSE:MFB) Recent Performancer Underpinned By Weak Financials?

With its stock down 3.4% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard My Food Bag Group (NZSE:MFB). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. In this article, we decided to focus on My Food Bag Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for My Food Bag Group is:

6.8% = NZ$4.3m ÷ NZ$64m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.07.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

My Food Bag Group's Earnings Growth And 6.8% ROE

When you first look at it, My Food Bag Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 14% either. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 6.9% seen by My Food Bag Group was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. Such as - low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared My Food Bag Group's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 7.7% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is My Food Bag Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is My Food Bag Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

My Food Bag Group's high three-year median payout ratio of 151% suggests that the company is depleting its resources to keep up its dividend payments, and this shows in its shrinking earnings. Its usually very hard to sustain dividend payments that are higher than reported profits. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for My Food Bag Group by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 80% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in My Food Bag Group's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 33%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, My Food Bag Group's performance is quite a big let-down. The low ROE, combined with the fact that the company is paying out almost if not all, of its profits as dividends, has resulted in the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. With that said, we studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that while the company has shrunk its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to grow in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

