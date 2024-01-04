The South Michigan Food Bank has announced its January dates for fresh food distributions across St. Joseph County.

The Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 23683 M-86 in Centreville will host the first distribution of the month at 4 p.m. Jan. 9. A free ride to and from the event is available through the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority as time and capacity allows by calling (269) 273-7808 up to 24 hours before.

Milk is often distributed at Fresh Food Initiative sites throughout St. Joseph County.

At 4 p.m. Jan. 11, the First Presbyterian Church at 1320 S. Lakeview Ave. in Sturgis will hold a food bank event, with the next distribution set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18, at Gateway Village Apartments, 409 Gateway Ct., in Sturgis.

Later that day, at 4:30 p.m., those in need of supplemental food may stop at Colon High School, 400 Dallas St., for assistance.

The Huss Project, 1008 Eighth St., in Three Rivers, will hold a food box distribution starting at 9 a.m. Jan. 20. The final SMFB of the month is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Jan. 23, at White Pigeon Schools, 410 Prairie Ave., in White Pigeon.

The effort is a collaboration with the Sturgis Area Community Foundation, Michigan Health Endowment Fund and the St. Joseph County United Way.

For additional food distributions in St. Joseph County through other agencies, food pantry hours and other supportive events, visit the human services calendar and St. Joseph County Community Resource Guide at SJChumanservices.com.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Food bank announces distribution dates