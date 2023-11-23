Food bank busy during holidays

Nov. 23—CUMBERLAND — Managers in the social service field say demand for food and other charitable services remains strong throughout the holiday season.

The impact of inflation on everything from food to rental housing has placed a strain on those living check-to-check, according to nonprofit workers.

"We are distributing more (food staples) than we ever have since I started here," said Amy Moyer, who has worked for the Western Maryland Food Bank for 34 years, including the last five years as executive director.

Located at 816 Frederick St., the food bank is a supply hub for more than 80 nonprofit agencies in Allegany and Garrett counties.

"We start preparing for Thanksgiving in the summer," Moyer said. "We start ordering the products we are going to need to make our Thanksgiving baskets. I think we did about 1,400 Thanksgiving baskets this week."

Moyer said food and beverage donations have increased, but so has the demand.

The Western Maryland Food Bank distributed 1.3 million pounds of food and beverages last year, according to Moyer. "Every month it fluctuates but the last two months of the year we are really busy because of the holidays. We are at about 1 million right now as of the end of October, so we will surpass last year's total."

Moyer said, "What we've noticed is a lot of the people we have are the working poor people. They are working, sometimes two people working in the house, and they just can't make enough to make ends meet."

The food bank periodically holds a Pop-Out Pantry Drive-Thru, Moyer said, which was started during the pandemic.

"We post it on Facebook and do 200 to 400 people in two hours. That's where we see the working poor. You see them wearing their work uniforms."

David Ziler, executive director of Union Rescue Mission on the Queen City Pavement, said the shelter offers three meals daily, seven days a week to the homeless.

"Actually for the holidays it kind of drops a little bit because if there is family that they may have been estranged from for the whole year during Thanksgiving and Christmas they seem to make things work," said Ziler.

"For us it is more based around cold weather. We get them out of the cold," he said.

"We have 62 beds for men, women and children. They can stay as long as they're working on their goals, and we have an additional 22 cold weather shelter beds just to keep (people) off the streets. They don't have to follow any rules — it's check-in at 10 p.m. and check out at 7 a.m."

Ziler said government supplied funding for assistance was available during the pandemic and the Mission was not as busy.

"Through COVID we weren't full at all, but we are hitting the top of our threshold now. We are top as far as bed space. There has been an increase in need for our services."

The Mission offers a free medical clinic on Wednesday and case management to help people obtain documents needed to get housing.

"Before COVID we could get people into renting apartments for $450 to $650 now we are $650 to $1,200," said Ziler. "So for people on a fixed income bringing $700 or $800 home a month, that is significant difference in their ability to maintain their housing.

"Food and rent have gone up dramatically. I mean, we are seeing people that have never been homeless before. All of a sudden there is no money left before the end of the month. Once you can't afford food and medicine and you get behind and it gets serious."

"Inflation has impacted everything greatly," said Moyer. "It's the same thing people are seeing with SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits. They are living on what they got used to for three years and now all of sudden they have less and everything costs a lot more than pre-pandemic. So we have seen a greater demand from people that need emergency help," she said.

"Things we have a hard time getting and keeping are cereal, canned meets like Spam, tuna and chicken, and canned vegetables as well as meals that are ready — microwave soup, canned pasta, peanut butter, granola bars."

The food bank is an extension of the statewide Maryland Food Bank.

"The food comes from a lot of places," said Moyer. "We get some from the Baltimore Food Bank and some from donations. Some markets and businesses that sell food ... we go to them three times a week — places like Walmart, Weis, Aldi and Sheetz. We pick up things that would otherwise end up in reclamation center or in the dumpster. Foods that are not moving in the stores."

Moyer said the food bank also assists in the schools. In collaboration with the Allegany County Public School System, the food bank works with the Backpack Program, which supplies roughly 600 needy students on Fridays with a take home supply of food for the weekend.

"It's a wonderful program," said Moyer. "It's for kids that would otherwise go without. We send kid-friendly packaged foods with them. We hear a lot of stories. We hear them say it is different for me now because I can eat on the weekend."

The food bank was also on the front lines helping to supply baby formula during the recent shortage.

"It's extra special this time of year and you forget sometimes when we're going through our daily life," said Moyer. "All of us have experienced where we needed help and to be able to fill those needs is a special feeling.

"It's about making a difference and knowing people are eating. It is the most basic, important thing everybody needs. You can't learn, work, even survive without the food."

Greg Larry is a reporter at the Cumberland Times-News. To reach him, call 304-639-4951, email glarry@times-news.com and follow him on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.