Food Bank Serves Hundreds
Food Bank Serves Hundreds
Here’s how to plan around federal bank holidays, which could affect fund availability, deposits, and bill payments.
Talk about cleaning up: It'll tackle both crumbs and spills, and you can control it with your phone or voice.
While running a bar in Melbourne, Katy Barfield was taken aback by the large amount of ingredients thrown out at the end of each day. After doing some research, she realized that Australia produces about 7.6 million tonnes of food waste each year. Yume was created to tackle that problem by working with manufacturers like Unilever to redistribute surplus packaged food to businesses and charities.
The ultramoisturizing formula made my strands look and feel squeaky clean — and for a lot less than high-end brands.
The United States will likely gain new gold medals as a result of Valieva's disqualification
Childcare expenses are putting increasing strain on American households, forcing families to raid their savings and slow their spending.
Say goodbye to mineral build-up and hello to a better cup of coffee.
Looking for fast, flavorful plant-based dishes? You can get them delivered to your door every week, no shopping —or cooking — required.
Yes, you can use a credit card on Venmo to send payments. Before you do, it's important to understand the potential costs involved.
Here’s what you need to know about reverse mortgages to help you determine if it’s a good fit for you.
The nation's largest and most profitable bank is handing new responsibilities to some of its top executives as it gets closer to a time when it is no longer led by Jamie Dimon.
Spoiler alert: You can put it on pretty much anything and it will taste delicious.
Southwest is the latest airline to stock naloxone, sold over the counter as Narcan.
Nonconsensual deepfake porn of Taylor Swift went viral on X this week, with one post garnering more than 45 million views, 24,000 reposts and hundreds of thousands of likes before it was removed. When mega-fandoms get organized, they're capable of immense things, like when K-pop fans reserved hundreds of tickets to a Donald Trump rally in an attempt to tank attendance numbers. Now, when you search terms like "taylor swift ai" or "taylor swift deepfake" on X, you'll find thousands of posts from fans trying to bury the AI-generated content.
No power? No problem — this beast can keep you juiced up for hours.
Infinite Roots (IR), formerly Mushlabs, is a German biotech company that has been plying the furrow of Mycelium, the material coming from fungi, which has been hailed as something of an answer to everything from food to building materials. In a significant move for both it and what passes for the nascent Mycelium startup sector, IR has now closed a $58 million Series B funding round, making it one of the largest investments in the technology in Europe to date. The round was led by Dr. Hans Riegel Holding (HRH), better known as one of the two holding companies of the confectionery group Haribo (who hasn’t eaten a Haribo?!).
Twitch is introducing a new tier to its premium revenue share program — currently known as the "Partner Plus Program" — that would grant a 60/40 revenue split and has lower qualification requirements than the existing tier, expanding access to smaller creators. Under the existing program, Partner Plus streamers receive 70% of the first $100,000 of net subscription revenue, and then 50% of any revenue after that. In a blog post, Twitch acknowledged that the cap "limited the earnings and growth opportunities" for streamers and "served as a disincentive."
Phone dead? Never again, thanks to these fast-charging gizmos with 'amazing battery life.' Stock up!
A lot has happened in banking over the past year, including the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, and that’s enabled companies like ModernFi to step in and provide other solutions. The company provides community and regional banks with end-to-end deposit management capabilities, including a deposit network so bank customers can grow, retain and manage their deposit base by sourcing deposits, sweeping funds and providing additional security to depositors. In fact, ModernFi, founded in 2022 by Paolo Bertolotti and Adam DeVita, raised $4.5 million in a seed round a month prior to the SVB news.
The stories you need to start your day: What to expect at the New Hampshire primary, wild weather swings and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter