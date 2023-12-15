Food Bank of Western Massachusetts unveils spacious eco-friendly hub in Chicopee

TechCrunch

Kenyan e-commerce and fintech platform for mass market consumers Copia Global has appointed John Lazar, the ex-CEO of Metaswitch, a Microsoft subsidiary, to its board off the back of $20 million in new funding. Enza Capital, the Pan-African VC firm that Lazar co-founded in 2019, was among the large participants in the Series C extension round, which also includes global private bank LGT, investment firm Goodwell Investments, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), German financial service provider DEG, Swiss impact fund Elea, Perivoli Foundation and Sorenson Foundation. Lazar, who stepped down from both roles in 2016, four years before Microsoft acquired the company, also chairs the U.K.-based charity Raspberry Pi Foundation and is an angel investor and mentor in the U.K. and Africa, with over 40 pre-seed and seed investments.