Food blogger Alex Snodgrass of The Defined Dish shares recipe for her success

Our series “How I became a …” digs into the stories of accomplished and influential people, finding out how they got to where they are in their careers.

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

A scroll down Alex Snodgrass’s Instagram feed will have you instantly salivating. Stunning, colorful photos of everything from mushroom poblano fajitas and roast chickens to bright salads and perfectly ripe avocados jump out from the screen, the harvest of her successful blog, The Defined Dish.

From the early days of Googling how to take her own pictures and embarking on her own Whole30 journey to winning the reader’s choice for most inspired weeknight dinners at the SAVEUR Blogger Awards and partnering with companies like Amazon, Tessemae’s and Aldi, Snodgrass’s blog has turned from a side project into a massive hit. Over 200,000 people follow along with Snodgrass on Instagram every day, and the original photography and recipes on The Defined Dish have created a way for people around the world to enjoy healthy, delicious food.

USA TODAY caught up with Snodgrass to talk about everything from learning from her mom and studying abroad to the importance of a little salt and pepper and the lessons she’s learned from putting her life on the internet.

Question: What is your coffee order?

Snodgrass: I usually make my own coffee, and it is with Nutpods frothed up – it’s like a Whole30 coffee creamer.

Q: What’s the last book you read?

Snodgrass: “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn

Q: What would you say is the coolest thing you’ve ever done?

Snodgrass: I studied abroad in Seville whenever I was in college, and that was one of the most formative experiences of my life.

Q: Who’s been your biggest mentor?

Snodgrass: I would have to say my mom. She taught me to cook – I grew up in a small town, so we were always cooking since we didn’t really have any restaurants. Still to this day, I’m learning new techniques and recipes from her.

Q: What are your go-to songs for cooking?

Snodgrass: My favorite album right now is the album by Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, it’s called “Lotta Sea Lice.” It’s just nice and chill and relaxing while cooking in the kitchen.

Q: What does your path look like, from college to now?

Snodgrass: I was living in Austin after college with my now-husband. We had dated for our senior year of college and then after college we moved to Austin. We both worked at the Capitol for a session, and then we both got jobs kind of within the political sphere after that. And then, we found out we were having a baby, very surprisingly. Luckily we’d been together for a while, so we decided, okay, let’s move back closer to both of our families – in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area – and let’s have a baby and get married and do things a little backwards. So, we did, and I obviously left my job at that point.

Since I was pregnant, I didn’t pick up another job and I just kind of found myself being a stay-at-home mom. I tried to do real estate for a hot minute… I was just bored, lonely, I was struggling from postpartum anxiety, not knowing what to do with myself. I’ve always loved cooking, cooking for everybody. I’ve always been that girl that’s hosting people, cooking all the time and taking people food.

That’s kind of when blogs were really getting popular, especially Instagram. So, my sister and I decided (she was a fitness instructor) and since I was so into cooking and food, we were going to start The Defined Dish together, and this was in 2014. So, we did – she was the fitness girl and I was the food girl, and it quickly became food-focused pretty early on. So, she backed out of it after about a year and a half. We really weren’t taking it very seriously, we were just posting here and there. We enjoyed it, but it wasn’t until she left that I say was the turning point for me – because I was like, do I want to do this? Do I not? At that point, I really realized how much fun it was for me and how much I enjoyed (it). That was my creative outlet, sharing recipes with others.