Food costs see highest jump compared to income in 30 years, data shows
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
If you’ve noticed more of your budget going to food you aren’t alone.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
The U.S. Labor Department said it has been 30 years since the cost of food ate up this much of your income.
American consumers are now spending 11.3% of their disposable income on food.
Watch: Florida ranked near top of U.S. states with highest grocery store costs
Prices at dining establishments jumped more than 5% last month, compared to January.
That hasn’t happened since President George H.W. Bush was in office.
Read: Inflation frustration: How to save money while prices are high
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.