Food court assault lands victim in hospital

Mar. 24—Joplin police are investigating an assault last week at Northpark Mall that sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Capt. Will Davis said police were called to the emergency room of Freeman Hospital West regarding injuries to Shelton McCoy, of Joplin.

McCoy told police that the last thing he could recall before regaining consciousness at the hospital was walking through the food court at the mall.

Davis said police located witnesses who reported seeing one of three or four males sitting at a table in the food court get up and jump McCoy from behind, hitting him the back of the head before punching him a second time in the face and knocking him out.

No arrests had been made in the case by Tuesday afternoon.