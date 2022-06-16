Food crisis will drive record displacement levels higher: UN refugee chief

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emma Farge
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Filippo Grandi
    Italian diplomat

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) - A food security crisis stoked by the Ukraine war is set to push more people to flee their homes in poorer countries, driving record levels of global displacement even higher, the head of the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said.

A report by the U.N. body showed on Thursday that some 89.3 million people were forcibly displaced worldwide as a result of persecution, conflict, abuse and violence at the end of 2021. Since then, millions more have fled Ukraine or been displaced within its borders, with price hikes linked to blocked grain exports set to stoke more displacement elsewhere.

"If you have a food crisis on top of everything I have described – war, human rights, climate – it will just accelerate the trends I've described in this report," Filippo Grandi told journalists this week, describing the figures as "staggering".

"Clearly the impact if this is not resolved quickly will be pretty devastating." Already, more people were fleeing as a result of price hikes and violent insurgencies in Africa's Sahel region, he said.

Overall, the number of displaced has increased every year over the past decade, the UNHCR report says. It is now more than double the 42.7 million people displaced in 2012.

Grandi also criticised what he called a "monopoly" of resources given to Ukraine whereas other programmes to help the displaced were underfunded.

"Ukraine should not make us forget other crises," he said, mentioning a two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia and a drought in the Horn of Africa.

The European Union's response to refugee crises has been "unequal", Grandi added. He compared the bickering between states over taking in small groups of migrants crossing the Mediterranean by boat with EU countries' generosity with Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion in February.

"Certainly it proves an important point: responding to refugee influxes, to the arrival of desperate people on the shores or borders of rich countries is not unmanageable," he said. The report says that low-and-middle income countries hosted 83% of the world's refugees at the end of 2021.

(additional reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN: Sahel violence could drive more refugees toward Europe

    The head of the U.N. refugee agency says “Europe should be much more worried” that more people from Africa’s Sahel region could seek to move north to escape violence, climate crises like droughts and floods and the impact of growing food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Filippo Grandi, the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, called for more efforts to build peace in the world as conflicts and crises like those in Ukraine, Venezuela, Myanmar, Syria and beyond have driven over 100 million people to leave their homes — both within their own countries and abroad. UNHCR, the U.N.'s refugee agency, on Thursday issued its latest “Global Trends” report, which found over 89 million people had been displaced by conflict, climate change, violence and human rights abuses by 2021.

  • Ukraine: Expert Mary Dejevsky answers your questions on Putin’s war

    Put your questions about Russia and Ukraine to foreign affairs expert Mary Dejevsky during an ‘Ask Me Anything’

  • Barcelona to feature UN refugee agency logo on jerseys

    Barcelona will promote the U.N. refugee agency's logo on the back of its jerseys for the next four seasons under a partnership announced on Tuesday. The agreement comes after the UNHCR recently said an unprecedented 100 million people had been forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations and persecution, propelled by the war in Ukraine and other deadly conflicts. Barcelona handed over sponsorship space on its jerseys to the UNHCR rather than selling to a commercial entity despite the club having debts of 1.3 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

  • Solving water insecurity could be key to global hunger crisis: study

    People who have trouble obtaining water resources are nearly three times more likely to face food insecurity than those who have reliable access to hydration, a new study has found. This strong link between water and food insecurity suggests that improving access to water could be instrumental in solving the global food crisis, according to…

  • War threatens Ukraine's place in global food security - Ukrainian experts

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine may not be able to regain its role in helping maintain global food security unless damage done to the country's agriculture sector during Russia's invasion is repaired, Ukrainian experts said on Wednesday. An analysis by the Kyiv School of Economics Institute's Center for Food Research and Land Use in cooperation with the agriculture ministry said 2.4 million hectares of winter crops worth $1.435 billion would not be harvested because of the war. The agriculture sector has so far suffered losses of $4.292 billion because of the invasion and the war has killed about 42,000 sheep and goats, 92,000 cows, 258,000 pigs and more than 5.7 million heads of poultry, it said.

  • Few options for US to reduce price of gas

    Gas prices in the U.S. have surpassed $5 with the highest in California at $6.43 per gallon.

  • Biden announces new $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine, Kyiv seeks more heavy arms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced a fresh U.S. infusion of $1 billion in weapons for Ukraine that includes anti-ship rocket systems, artillery rockets, howitzers and ammunition. In a phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Biden said he told the embattled leader about the new weaponry. "The United States is providing another $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, including additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems," Biden said in a statement after the 41-minute call.

  • Getting bored of your packed lunch? Shake things up with some #officelunch inspo from TikTok

    Office lunches usually mean something boring like a sandwich in a ziplock bag. Try spicing up your lunch with some Tiktok-inspired tips and one of these handy lunch carriers.

  • Energy Crisis Hits European Factories Where It Hurts

    Europe’s energy-intensive industry is struggling to survive as soaring energy prices and inflation make them less competitive

  • The Fed is hiking rates today, but there's no consensus on how much. Here's what 8 top Wall Street banks are expecting.

    From Goldman Sachs to Citigroup, here's what top firms expect the Federal Reserve to do on interest rates Wednesday.

  • Egypt, Israel to boost gas supply to EU amid Ukraine war

    Egypt, Israel and the European Union on Wednesday signed a deal to increase liquified natural gas sales to EU countries, who aim to reduce their dependence on supplies from Russia as the war in Ukraine drags on. The deal, stamped in an upscale Cairo hotel, will see Israel send more gas via Egypt, which has facilities to liquify it for export by sea, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

  • Russia's Gazprom limits natural gas flows to Italy a day after difficulties with its Nord Stream pipeline disrupted supply to Europe

    European natural gas prices jumped as much as 8% on Wednesday, rising for a third consecutive day.

  • NATO's 'readiness' must be strengthened - Stoltenberg

    STORY: Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was speaking after informal talks in the Netherlands with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the leaders of Denmark, Poland, Latvia, Romania, Portugal and Belgium ahead of a wider&nbsp;NATO&nbsp;summit in Madrid at the end of the month."In Madrid, we will agree a major strengthening of our posture," he said. "Tonight we discussed the need for more robust and combat-ready forward presence and an even higher readiness and more pre-positioned equipment and supplies."Asked about Sweden and Finland's applications to join the alliance, Stoltenberg said he was seeking "a united way forward" to resolve opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it deems as Swedish support of Kurdish militants.Following Russia's February 24 invasion of&nbsp;Ukraine, which Moscow calls "a special military operation",&nbsp;NATO&nbsp;has boosted its presence in the BalticsStoltenberg said&nbsp;NATO&nbsp;will deliver a further strengthening of the alliance when all 30 members meet June 29-30 in the Spanish capital.

  • N.Korea expands restoration at nuke test site to second tunnel -report

    North Korea appears to be expanding restoration work at its nuclear test site to include a second tunnel, a U.S.-based think tank said on Thursday, as South Korean and U.S. officials say a new nuclear test could happen any day. Work and preparations at Tunnel No. 3 at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Facility are apparently now complete and ready for a possible nuclear test, the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report, citing commercial satellite imagery. North Korea conducted six underground nuclear tests at the site from 2006 to 2017.

  • C’mon, Trumpers, how much longer will you fall for the con? Oh, that long . . . | Opinion

    “Everybody plays the fool”

  • Musk and Bezos Agree on Who Is Responsible for Inflation

    It's rare to see Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos agree on things. Musk is a brawler and a go-getter. In addition, Musk loves to fight his fights in public, on the social network Twitter which he is also in the process of acquiring.

  • DeSantis is a 'very dangerous individual' because he has 'already absorbed all the lessons of Trump' but doesn't have any of the baggage, an expert on fascism argues

    "He's readying himself for a national run, if it's in 2024 or later. And he's a very dangerous individual," historian Ruth Ben Ghiat said of DeSantis.

  • House Republicans say January 6 committee's TV ratings prove that Americans have 'moved on' from the deadly Capitol riot even though 20 million people tuned in

    House GOP portrayed the 20 million viewers who watched the Jan. 6 committee's first public hearing as not that impressive, a jab that's pure Trump.

  • 80 years after an unprecedented attack, Australia is having run-ins with another rival close to home

    Eighty years after Japanese submarines attacked Sydney, another powerful adversary is making its presence known off Australia's coasts.

  • Trump’s pick for Pa. governor says he sees ‘parallels’ to Hitler’s power grab in Capitol riot

    The Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for governor in Pennsylvania compared the Jan. 6 attack to historical events staged by the Nazis, saying that he saw "parallel