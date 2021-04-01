Food Delivery Apps Should List Calorie Data

Catherine Roberts
·4 min read

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

If you, like many Americans, are ordering takeout more often these days, you may have noticed that food delivery apps like DoorDash or Postmates don’t always list the calorie information for the foods you're selecting.

That’s why consumer and health advocates, led by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), are calling for federal regulators to require food delivery apps follow the same rules as chain restaurants and disclose calorie counts.

These groups, which also include Consumer Reports, sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday urging the agency to make clear that nutrition labeling requirements on menus apply to third-party food delivery service platforms.

Although these delivery services aren’t restaurants, they do have a responsibility under the law to make sure the food they’re delivering is properly branded with correct nutrition information, according to Eva Greenthal, senior science policy associate with the CSPI.

“These third party platforms are not supplying this information because they mistakenly believe that they are not required to do so,” adds Brian Ronholm, Consumer Reports’ Director of Food Policy. “However, the menus they provide on the platforms are covered under the law, so the nutrition labeling requirements apply, even if their platforms are not considered restaurants or food establishments.”

The FDA currently requires restaurants with more than 20 locations to post calorie counts for the standard dishes on menus, including the ones that appear online. Companies must also make additional nutritional information, such as the sugars or fat content, available to consumers on request.

“Check any chain restaurant’s website and you’ll find it,” says CR nutritionist Amy Keating, RD., “but calorie counts and other nutritional details often aren’t part of the info that gets transferred from the chain’s website to the menus on third-party delivery service sites.”

On Chipotle's website, for example, customers can see the calorie counts for all the toppings they’re adding to their burrito. But if a customer is ordering the same dish through DoorDash or Seamless, that info isn’t visible.

Why does this matter?

“The menu calorie rule provides consumers the opportunity to make more nutritious choices at the point of purchase—or at the very least let’s them know just what they’re getting when they order a dish,” Keating says.

And several studies have found that having calorie and other nutritional information at hand actually does help consumers pick healthier items. In a 2020 nationally-representative Consumer Reports survey of 1,013 American adults, 17 percent of those who said they had seen calorie counts on menus at fast-food and fast-casual chains said the numbers always influenced what they ordered, and 38 percent said it sometimes did. (Forty-five percent said they rarely checked the nutrition info—if ever.)

And recent testing by CR has found that consumers can have confidence in that information. We sent 52 dishes from 13 chain restaurants to a lab to check to see whether calorie counts on the menus actually matched the calorie counts in the dish, and we found them to be on target or close.

CR reached out to several popular third party food delivery platforms for comment. Grubhub noted that on its platform, restaurants have the ability to enter calorie information for their menu items. The same is true of DoorDash, which also told us that its terms of service require restaurants to follow all applicable laws, including those related to posting nutritional information.

“We welcome the opportunity to engage with policymakers and stakeholders on this and other important issues impacting our industry,” a DoorDash spokeswoman told CR in an email.

And an Uber spokesperson told CR, “We’ve built Uber Eats to be as merchant-friendly as possible, which means that restaurants have control over their menu listings on the app, including photos, item descriptions, pricing and adding any additional information—including calorie counts.”

The FDA has previously said it won’t be enforcing the nutrition labeling laws for restaurants while the COVID-19 crisis continues, Greenthal says. For now that means that if the calorie information isn’t on the third-party app you use, you’ll have to go to the restaurant’s website to get it.

But the burden shouldn’t be on consumers to dig for information the law entitles them to have, according to Greenthal. Her advice to consumers: “Write to FDA and tell them you want this information where it would be easiest for you to get it, which is on the apps where you’re ordering food.”

And placing a healthy order is possible even when calorie counts aren’t clear.

“If you're eating at typical fast food spots where the nutritional quality of most of the choices is not that great, seek out the items that feature vegetables, whole grains, or beans,” Keating says. “And remember restaurant portions are often oversized, so think small instead of supersize.”

Recommended Stories

  • Martha Lou Gadsden, a Charleston culinary legend known for her soul food, has died

    Martha Lou Gadsden was a self-taught chef whose soul food made her a Charleston culinary legend.

  • You Can Make Marbled Easter Eggs With Shaving Cream and Food Coloring

    Even your kids can join in!

  • Older women are less likely to get COVID-19 vaccines than older men

    The vaccine distribution disparity represents a shift in attitude from December, when men were more likely to say they would not get a jab than women.

  • Macron's 'Waterloo'? French president comes under attack for lockdown U-turn

    French President Emmanuel Macron's order for a third COVID-19 lockdown, having insisted for weeks on keeping the country open against the advice of scientists, has exposed him to criticism from rivals with an eye on next year's election. The lockdown was needed to dampen a deadly third wave of infections that risked spiralling out of control while France ramped up its vaccination campaign, Macron told the nation in a televised address on Wednesday evening. In locking the country down, the former investment banker abandoned a two-month gamble that he could steer France through this surge without the tough stay-at-home orders and school closures imposed in some other European nations this year.

  • 'More confidence about the results': FDA authorizes two rapid coronavirus tests for home screening

    Consumers will soon be able to buy rapid tests for the virus that causes COVID-19 without a prescription after the FDA authorized two home tests.

  • US looks to keep critical sectors safe from cyberattacks

    A top Biden administration official says the government is undertaking a new effort to help electric utilities, water districts and other critical industries protect against potentially damaging cyberattacks. “Our aim is to ensure that control systems serving 50,000 or more Americans have the core technology to detect and block malicious cyber activity," Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser, said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday. The public-private partnership reflects the administration's concerns about the vulnerability of vital systems, including the electric grid and water treatment plants, to hacks that could cause catastrophic consequences to American life.

  • Here Are the 15 New Books You Should Read in April

    The best new books arriving in April tackle a wide range of subjects, from a sweeping anthology that illuminates the history of Black farmers in the United States to the firsthand account of an EMT in New York City. This month welcomes the return of award-winning authors like Jhumpa Lahiri and Haruki Murakami as well as the first novels from Morgan Jerkins and JoAnne Tompkins. In her new anthology, Natalie Baszile examines the relationship between Black farming and American culture through essays, photographs, first-person accounts and more.

  • Child among four dead in California office building shooting

    Police said there was "a business and personal relationship between the suspect and the victims"

  • Amazon has reportedly looked into opening its own discount stores for electronics and home goods

    The store would sell old inventory from Amazon's warehouses at discounted prices and would focus on home goods and electronics, Bloomberg reports.

  • Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' over Framing documentary

    The singer says she did not watch all of Framing Britney Spears but was nonetheless "embarrassed" by it.

  • The Real-Life Schitt’s Creek Motel Is Listed for $1.6 Million

    The Emmy-winning show was filmed in Orangeville, Ontario

  • Biden infrastructure plan could be big boost for blue-collar America

    President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs, undoing some of the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, economists said, with lower middle-income workers and minorities possibly benefiting the most. Biden will unveil the first stage of his $2 trillion plan on Wednesday at an event in Pittsburgh. It will include hundreds of billions of dollars devoted to building and repairing roads, bridges, mass transit, schools and other infrastructure, according to details released by the White House earlier on Wednesday.

  • Microsoft's Cortana silenced as Siri gets new voice

    Microsoft retires its voice assistant from mobile while Apple aims to make Siri more inclusive.

  • China manufacturing rebounds in March amid tech, virus risks

    China’s factory activity rebounded in March from a three-month slowdown as export orders rose, a survey showed Wednesday. A monthly index of manufacturing issued by the China’s statistics agency and an industry group rose to 51.9 from February’s 50.6 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity expanding. Chinese manufacturing has rebounded to above pre-pandemic levels in most industries but consumer and export demand have been slower to recover.

  • Longtime AD Editor Paige Rense’s Former West Palm Beach Home Is For Sale

    The reimagined Mediterranean-style home is listed for $4 million

  • Dustin Johnson just sold his Florida mansion with a private island for $16.5 million after a total renovation

    The pro golfer bought the house in 2015 for $5 million. After a total renovation, he sold it for triple that cost.

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Georgia lawmaker arrested for knocking on Gov. Kemp's door calls possible 8-year prison term 'unfounded'

    Georgia state Rep. Park Cannon, who was arrested last week after attempting to gain access to the office where Gov. Brian Kemp was signing a controversial voting restriction bill into law, said Thursday that her actions were justified.

  • The Satan Shoe saga ends with the 666th sneaker unsold

    So dawn goes down to day/nothing satanic can stay. Streetwear company MSCHF says it will not ship the 666th pair of Satan Shoes after Nike sought a temporary restraining order against its unauthorized Nike Air Max 97s, which were modified in collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X and allegedly contain a drop of real human blood. But whoops — MSCHF said Wednesday that it has already shipped the other 665 pairs of shoes, which sold for $1,018 when they went on sale earlier this week. So sad! Sorry Nike! Meanwhile, the most satanic pair of all, the 666th, which was going to be used in a giveaway on April 2, will no longer be up for grabs due to Nike's lawsuit. Read more at The Verge. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersGeorge Floyd's girlfriend, paramedics testify in Chauvin trialMatt Gaetz, trying to prove his extortion claims, shares salacious new details of the DOJ's case against him

  • Police identified the suspect and possible motive in the Orange, California, shooting that killed 4 people

    At a press conference on Thursday, officials identified the suspect in the shooting as a 44-year-old man from Fullerton, California.