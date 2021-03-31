Food delivery company Deliveroo's first-day flop

Data: FactSet; Note: Stock listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading time in ET and share price in U.S. dollars; Chart: Axios Visuals

Food delivery company Deliveroo’s much-anticipated public listing in London had a rough first day on the market.

Why it matters: Deliveroo was expected to be a watershed moment for London’s stock exchange as the biggest company to go public since Glencore nearly a decade ago, and the first of hopefully many more Big Tech IPOs.

The intrigue: Some institutional investors opted to sit out the IPO, citing concerns about its business model and ongoing labor tensions with its delivery workers.

