Food delivery driver dragged from his car as it was being stolen in Reading

Sep. 13—A food-delivery driver was dragged for more than a block while clutching to the side of his vehicle to prevent a thief from driving away with it, Reading police said.

The victim estimated he was dragged about 100 yards Saturday before police stopped his car in the 700 block of Spring Street and detained the driver, identified as Fransisco A. Jeronimo, 21, of Reading.

Jeronimo of the 900 block of Church Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail to await a hearing after arraignment Saturday night before District Judge David E. Glass in Reading Central Court.

He faces felony counts of aggravated assault, robbery and theft, among other charges.

According to police:

The victim, a DoorDash driver, was picking up a delivery order from a restaurant in the 900 block of North Ninth Street. The man left his 2008 Honda Accord parked unlocked with the motor running. As he exited the restaurant, he saw his car moving north in the block and began to chase it while dialing 9-1-1 to report a car theft in progress.

The car came to a stop at a red light at Spring Street and the victim was able to catch up and position himself in front of his car. He yelled through the windshield for the suspect to stop the car.

When the light turned green, the driver backed up a bit before proceeding past the victim, who grabbed onto the side of the slowly moving vehicle and ended up being taken for a ride as the suspect turned left onto Spring Street and accelerated. The victim said he yelled at the driver to stop and give him his car back.

Court documents did not contain details on police stopping the car and apprehending Jeronimo.