Food delivery driver hides in DeKalb County Jail after being shot in road rage incident, police say

A food delivery driver was shot near the DeKalb County Jail Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, 30-year-old Michael Ryan Boyce of Duluth was making a food delivery when he got into a road rage incident on Memorial Drive in Decatur, police said.

According to authorities, another driver shot Boyce during the incident. Boyce then ran into the DeKalb County Jail to hide from the accused shooter., according to police.

Boyce received medical attention from authorities and was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not said if the accused shooter was taken into custody.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

