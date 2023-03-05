Food delivery driver from Queens found shot to death in CT

A food delivery driver from Queens was found shot to death in Bridgeport on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Boston and Palisades avenues at about 7:25 p.m. on Saturday after receiving multiple 911 calls from citizens reporting that a person had been shot and being alerted to a shooting by a ShotSpotter activation, according to the Bridgeport Police Department.

First responders found a 35-year-old delivery driver from Flushing, Queens, New York, laying on the ground and unresponsive next to an apartment building at 1525 Boston Ave., police said.

The man, a delivery driver for a Chinese food restaurant, had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooting was still under investigation, but police said Sunday morning that their investigation had “produced strong leads.” Police were also in the process of notifying the man’s next of kin.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Homicide Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or use the Bridgeport police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.