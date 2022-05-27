Food delivery driver shot, killed overnight, DeKalb police say

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a shooter after they say a man was killed in a neighborhood overnight.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Oakwood Manor at 1:15 a.m. on Friday morning to calls of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man dead in front of the home. His identity has not been released.

Investigators say they believe the victim was making a food delivery when he was shot.

No arrests have been made and police have not released any details on possible suspects.

