Food delivery man wading through the Ida floodwaters in Brookyn, NY goes viral

Reuters

El Salvador's top court has ruled that the country's president can serve two consecutive terms, opening the door for incumbent Nayib Bukele to stand for re-election in 2024. Issued late on Friday, the ruling was handed down by judges appointed by lawmakers from Bukele's ruling party in May after they had removed the previous justices, a step that drew strong criticism from the United States and other foreign powers. The constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice ordered the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to enable a president who had not been in office "in the immediately preceding period to participate in the electoral contest for a second occasion."