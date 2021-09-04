Food delivery man wading through the Ida floodwaters in Brookyn, NY goes viral
On September 1, streets in New York’s Brooklyn borough resembled waterways on as remnants of Hurricane Ida brought severe flooding.
A medic who rescued a man who got trapped in a ravine in Bel Air for over a week without food or water described the harrowing ordeal to CBSLA Friday.
The next time you're at LAX you'll be able to get some food on the go thanks to some new technology.
The passage of Senate Bill 8, the state’s highly restrictive law, has invigorated those seeking a total ban on abortions.
There is a large police presence near South 27th Street and College Avenue at the Franklin/Oak Creek border
Johnny Miller posted a video of a person walking through waist-deep water in New York, apparently delivering food.
Colts hosted TE Austin Fort on visit, held tryout for 3 others on Friday.
“We are very fortunate not to be waking up to an avoidable tragedy,” the town police chief said.
A beauty — the putt and the butterfly!View Entire Post ›
The effects of climate change are inescapable. Extreme weather no longer stays confined to one location.
A former anti-Soviet fighter, al Qaeda ally, and proud father of a suicide bomber known as the "Commander of the Faithful" is poised to take on a significant role as the Taliban form their Afghan government.
A central Florida diner that said it would not serve anyone who supports President Joe Biden temporarily closed down on Wednesday after selling out of food.
A high school football game in Ann Arbor was canceled in protest after the JV team says they were called racial slurs during a game Thursday night.
Before and after satellite images of the devastation caused by Storm Ida in the north-east US.
El Salvador's top court has ruled that the country's president can serve two consecutive terms, opening the door for incumbent Nayib Bukele to stand for re-election in 2024. Issued late on Friday, the ruling was handed down by judges appointed by lawmakers from Bukele's ruling party in May after they had removed the previous justices, a step that drew strong criticism from the United States and other foreign powers. The constitutional chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice ordered the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to enable a president who had not been in office "in the immediately preceding period to participate in the electoral contest for a second occasion."
China's plans to launch a new exchange in Beijing, announced by President Xi Jinping on Thursday, boosted shares in Chinese brokerages but knocked down Shenzhen start-up board ChiNext and shares of Hong Kong's bourse amid fears of rising competition. Although China's securities regulator said the planned Beijing stock exchange is based on the city's existing New Third Board, and complements Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, some fear a rivalry for listing resources is inevitable.
‘DWTS’ Pros Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson talk their return to the ballroom and Olivia Jade possibly joining season 30.
Ina’s putting the spotlight on a cookout classic.
Former Bears TE Zach Miller admits there are still lingering effects from the brutal knee injury that ended his career.
The Duke of Cambridge personally intervened to ensure an Afghan officer he knew from Sandhurst was able to get his family through the gate at Kabul airport and flee the country, The Telegraph can reveal.
The rapper appeared to address infidelity on his part during their marriage in his new song "Hurricane"