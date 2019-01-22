The food delivery robot take-over continues at yet another college campus

Twitter More

Make way for more robots bearing lattes and doughnuts for college students.

Starship Technologies has a fleet of 25 mini robots descending upon the George Mason University campus, in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday. The bots will deliver food and drinks to the 40,000 students, faculty, and staff. The first retailers to bring hungry college kids supplies are Starbucks, Blaze Pizza, and Dunkin'. The food and beverages come in what looks like a white cooler on six wheels.

The fleet autonomously (naturally) brings food to students and teachers on a campus meal plan run through food services company Sodexo. Students order through an app; within a few minutes, a bot rolls by with a breakfast sandwich and iced coffee. Delivery to anywhere on campus costs $1.99. Read more...

