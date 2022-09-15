Food Delivery Robot rolls through Crime Scene in Viral Video

Food delivery robots are a common sight nowadays in Los Angeles. However, few have suspected them of being capable of raiding a crime scene.

On Sept.13 , a delivery robot was filmed moving through a scene taped off by Los Angeles police. A journalist from KNBC, the local NBC affiliate, recorded the video above.

Another social account, @FilmThePoliceLA, shared a similar video from a different angle that went viral.

In the viral video, the food delivery robot can be seen heading down a busy crosswalk and pausing upon encountering an intersection before the crime scene. A group of cameramen looked on curiously as the robot waited before the yellow tape and appeared to calculate its next move. After an amused cameraperson lifted the crime scene tape, the robot finally proceeded onto its path.

The robot continued to roll along, passing a group of uniformed police officers attending the crime scene.

According to KNBC, the crime scene happened after reports of an active shooter situation at Hollywood High School. On Tuesday, at 9:43 a.m., a call came into the Los Angeles Police Department with a description of an active shooting in progress at the high school. After a rigorous search, police found no shooters, no victims, and no evidence that a shooting had occurred.

Ultimately, the department determined that the call was a hoax.

Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded and, after swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax. @LASchools — Alberto M. Carvalho (@LAUSDSup) September 13, 2022

“Recent reports of a critical incident at Hollywood high school are unfounded,” LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho announced in a tweet.” After swift law enforcement response and internal individual classroom verification, we are deeming the incident as a hoax.”

According to McKinsey & Company, the market for food delivery doubled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The post-pandemic era has seen a rise in food robot delivery systems.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com