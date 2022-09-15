Food delivery robot rolls through crime scene in Los Angeles on the way to customer

The Conversation

Apple chose not to raise prices on its new iPhone. AP Photo/Jeff ChiuInflation in the U.S. is surging to near a 40-year high, with prices on food, fuel and pretty much everything seeming to rise more every month. Smartphones may be an exception. Apple, for example, recently announced its new versions of the iPhone and other gadgets, and turned a lot of heads when it said it wouldn’t charge more despite higher costs to make the devices. This is puzzling because companies typically raise prices in