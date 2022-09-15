Food delivery robot rolls through crime scene in Los Angeles on the way to customer
Los Angeles police got a surprise when a food delivery robot rolled through a crime scene en route to a customer.
Ross DiMattei reports.
Food delivery robots are a common sight nowadays in Los Angeles. However, few have suspected them of being capable of raiding a crime scene.
