Food delivery services you can use during coronavirus pandemic

As working from home and social distancing have become the new normal because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, it’s changed how we’re able to buy groceries and how we’re able to get food from our favorite restaurants. With restaurants switching to take-out only, many of us are turning to food delivery services to avoid leaving the house and entering crowded grocery stores just to make dinner.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that you cannot contract coronavirus from food, there is a concern about person-to-person contact via delivery. However, many delivery services like Postmates, DoorDash, and GrubHub are implementing no-contact delivery where meals are left on doorsteps, rather than handed to the customer, which shouldn’t deter customers from ordering. Also, don’t forget to tip.

But once you’ve received your food delivery, make sure you take the necessary precautions to disinfect your home per the CDC. This includes washing your hands for at least 20 seconds after touching the delivery as well as disinfecting any surfaces that the order could have touched.

While some restaurants are only available on certain delivery apps, you can also check if the particular restaurant has their own takeout or delivery service. Plus, this is the only way to assure that your tips go directly to the restaurant and those working there.

Here’s a breakdown of the popular food delivery services available and the precautions they’re taking during the coronavirus outbreak:

Seamless

Available in hundreds of cities, Seamless offers delivery from local restaurants and makes it easy to find new spots with a simple search of a cuisine or the “most popular” page. Currently, the service is also suspending commissions they take from restaurants at this time and have created a fund to help any small businesses who are impacted by COVID-19. They’re also offering no-contact delivery during this time.

Postmates

Postmates is available in thousands of cities and goes beyond traditional food delivery. The service will also pick up other goods for you like alcohol and groceries. So it could be a one-stop-shop for additional goods you’re hoping to get delivered—if they’re in stock. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the company is offering no-contact delivery and set up a relief fund for couriers who test positive for coronavirus that will help cover medical checkups and give two weeks of paid sick leave.

DoorDash

With one of the largest selections of restaurants to choose from, DoorDash might be your best option for finding delivery at the place you actually wanted food from. In addition to offering no-contact delivery in the wake of coronavirus, the service stated it would provide up to two weeks of paid sick leave for deliverers who are affected by COVID-19 or who are quarantined by public health authorities. DoorDash is also allowing independent restaurants to join the platform with zero commissions for 30 days and aren’t requiring commission fees on pick-up orders for existing partners.