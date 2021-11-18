Food delivery worker arrested after he walked into home of college student late at night, tried to break into the home of another, Hamden police say

A food delivery driver has been arrested after he walked into a college student’s Hamden home and stood at the foot of her bed Tuesday night, police said.

The same man, who police identify as Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, 24, of Bridgeport, had earlier tried to break into another college student’s home through a window, police said. Investigators believe he targeted the women because they live in homes to which he had made deliveries.

Viana-Ribeiro also works for a ride-hailing service, said police, who didn’t say which college the students attend.

Hamden police said they responded to a report of an attempted burglary at a house on Kimberly Road about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. One of the people in the home, a female college student, said someone tried to break into the residence through a window. The man fled after she shined a flashlight at the window, police said.

Later, a similar complaint was made from a residence on West Woods Road, which runs perpendicular to Kimberly Road. A different female college student said a suspect came into the house through an unlocked door while she was asleep, police said. The student yelled out upon finding the suspect at the foot of her bed, and the man fled.

Hamden police tried to stop the suspect after spotting his car in the neighborhood. The man took off, but was later stopped on I-84 near Exit 16 with help fromstate police, Hamden police said.

Police did not say whether Adiel Viana-Ribeiro was armed. They said “evidence was located in the vehicle,” but didn’t elaborate.

Viana-Ribeiro is charged with first-degree burglary and criminal attempt to commit first-degree burglary, both Class B felonies; engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving, among other charges. He was held on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Superior Court in Meriden Dec. 29.

