Food delivery worker robbed of electric scooter in the Bronx

A food delivery worker was robbed of his electric scooter while working in the Bronx, police said Thursday.

The 32-year-old man was attempting to deliver food to an apartment building on Colgate Ave. near Watson Ave. in Soundview around 3:15 a.m. last month, according to cops.

Instead of meeting the individual who ordered, the worker was assaulted by three men Sept. 10.

The attackers stole his electric scooter and cell phone, which were worth about $1,500, before they took off on foot down Colgate Ave., police said.

The victim was not injured in the robbery.

Police on Thursday released surveillance images of the men in the hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.