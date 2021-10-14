Food delivery workers face violence
Food delivery workers in New York City have been assaulted and robbed on the job. At least 10 were killed while working this year. Maurice DuBois has more on how the workers are banding together to stay safe.
Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.
“None of that makes sense and it’s not right. This kid should not walk away free,” a relative of one of the victims said.
Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara
A Facebook post falsely claims an image of Tibetan monks depicts African settlers in Japan.
NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a
Deja Harrison, 23, and her stepbrother arrived at Harrah's New Orleans for his birthday earlier this month. Then things took a turn.
The first Black assistant deputy fire chief of Boynton Beach, Florida, Latosha Clemons, has filed a lawsuit against the city claiming “defamation and negligence” after […]
They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...
A federal investigation has been opened after body camera footage captured Sgt. Eric Huxley stomping on Jermaine Vaughn's face.
A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.
Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.
A Times op-ed by a homeless outreach volunteer failed to make any attempt at understanding why an obstructed path is so upsetting to cyclists.
The spectator behind one of the biggest pile-ups in Tour de France history appeared in court Thursday charged with injuring dozens of riders on the cycling race's first day last summer.
“I now believe Michael is innocent,” one juror said of Missouri prisoner Michael Politte. Another said he “should be freed to correct this wrong.”
The suit says the "scalding" hot coffee spilled onto her in a car in the drive-thru of a Brockton, Massachusetts location – and that what happened next made matters worse.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Sgt. Eric M. Huxley has been hit with several felony charges and suspended after body camera video showed him kicking a handcuffed […]
