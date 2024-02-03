Seven fresh food distributions in St. Joseph County have been announced for February for families in need.

The first South Michigan Food Bank event of the month is set for 4 p.m. Feb. 8 at First Presbyterian Church, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave., Sturgis. The Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 23683 M-86, Centreville, will host a distribution effort at 4 p.m. Feb. 13. A free ride to and from the church is available through the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority as time and capacity allows. Those interested in securing a ride may call (269) 273-7808 at least 24 hours in advance.

The South Michigan Food Bank has announced upcoming distribution dates and times.

Two food distributions are set for Feb. 15, the first scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at Gateway Village Apartments at 409 Gateway Court in Sturgis. At 4:30 p.m., those needing a food box may go to Colon High School, 400 Dallas St.

At 9 a.m. Feb. 17, those in need of supplemental food may stop by The Huss Project, 1008 Eighth St. Those in the Burr Oak area may stop by Railroad Park at 4 p.m. Feb. 21, to pick up a food box. The park is located at 119 W. Clinton Road.

The final scheduled fresh food distribution of the month is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27, at White Pigeon Schools, 410 Prairie Ave., in White Pigeon.

The food distribution events are a collaboration between the South Michigan Food Bank, the Sturgis Area Community Foundation, United Way of St. Joseph County and the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

For additional food distributions in St. Joseph County through other agencies, food pantry hours and other supportive events, visit the human services calendar and St. Joseph County Community Resource Guide at sjchumanservices.com.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: Food distribution events scheduled in St. Joseph County