Food drive today
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
The Food and Drug Administration has given Samsung approval to add a sleep apnea detection feature to Galaxy watch in the US,
For a limited time, you can earn Southwest's Companion Pass with three Southwest Airlines credit cards.
An incendiary spectacle at a Boston gas station was captured on video earlier this week, when a white SUV slammed into a standing pump and ignited a huge fireball.
This week, we drive the Lexus GX, Land Rover Defender, Jaguar F-Pace, Hyundai Kona and Subaru WRX, and we talk about the Audi RS6 GT and Chicago Auto Show.
The song, a duet with her husband, country singer Blake Shelton, dropped on February 9.
Meta doesn't want its new app Threads to become another Twitter, full of heated political debates and the resulting toxicity that entails. In an announcement today, the company detailed how it will approach the recommendation of political content across both Instagram and its sister app, Threads, a competitor to Elon Musk's X. In short, it will no longer push politics on users. Similar to Meta's existing policies on Facebook, Instagram and Threads' recommendation engines now won't proactively suggest political posts to users by default, the company said on Friday.
Nearly 50,000 Amazon shoppers are fans of this formula.
Do eggs raise your cholesterol? Is sea salt healthier than table salt? These 8 nutritionists clear up some common food myths and misconceptions.
Mahomes opens up about her parenting style and being an advocate for her two kids with food allergies.
A 2006 Hyundai Matrix, the European-market version of the Pininfarina-styled Hyundai Lavita, found in an English breaker's yard.
Apple has introduced an AI model called MLLM-Guided Image Editing (MGIE), which uses multimodal large language models (MLLMs) to interpret text-based commands when manipulating images
Tarkanian turned UNLV basketball into a national brand when he arrived in the 1970s. And he did so while navigating the sometimes dangerous world of old-school, mob-influenced Las Vegas.
Just like clockwork, Pennylane is raising another €40 million ($43 million at today’s exchange rate). This new funding round comes after the accounting startup raised €4 million in 2020, €15 million in 2021, another €15 million in 2021 again, €50 million in 2022 and €30 million in 2023. Overall, it means that 120,000 small and medium companies rely on Pennylane for their accounting needs in France.
Weleda Skin Food is my cold-weather savior, and if it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
A man was left critically injured after the crash on Tuesday night.
Lego Fortnite is only two months old, but Epic Games is already out with an even bigger collaboration. Epic and Disney announced today that the companies will partner on an "all-new games and entertainment universe" that will bring characters from Disney's deep catalogue to life through a tie-in with Fortnite. Disney will take a $1.5 billion equity stake in Epic Games as part of the deal.
Disney's standalone ESPN streaming service is coming late next year, with "the full suite" of live channels.
This time, Varsity is announcing its first fund. Founded by a former Société Générale executive and two VC investors who worked at Serena Capital, Varsity has already raised €70 million ($75 million at today’s exchange rate) to back early-stage startups across several verticals. This is just a first close, as Varsity hopes it’ll be able to raise as much as €150 million ($161 million) for Varsity I. Overall, the firm plans to invest in roughly 30 startups in Europe.
Job searching is a drag by any measure. It feels like a process that is ripe for a digital update, and Simplify, an early-stage startup, is trying to do that by combining questionnaires, job scraping, job matching, auto filling applications and help with answering text-based questions in one program. Company CEO and co-founder Michael Yan says it’s long overdue that we start applying for jobs more intelligently than we typically do today.