Food drive in Virginia Beach to help residents scheduled Dec. 12

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach Department of Human Services is partnering with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to host a drive-thru food distribution for Virginia Beach residents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The drive is set to be hosted at the Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater.

“Many of our residents are still struggling with trying to provide food for their families while also paying their bills due to inflation and the higher costs that we have all experienced during the last couple years,” said Human Services Director Aileen L. Smith.

Up to 2,000 households will be served through this effort, according to the release. The drive is a first-come, first-served basis or until the food runs out. Individuals are set to receive about 60 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable foods.

“Providing this resource to our community allows us to ease that burden and offers an opportunity for us to work toward eliminating hunger in our city,” Smith said.

Keep up to date with the latest news on WAVY.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.