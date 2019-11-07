Is Food Empire Holdings (SGX:F03) A Risky Investment?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Food Empire Holdings Limited (SGX:F03) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?
When Is Debt Dangerous?
Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.
What Is Food Empire Holdings's Net Debt?
You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Food Empire Holdings had US$50.2m of debt, an increase on US$33.5m, over one year. However, it also had US$38.5m in cash, and so its net debt is US$11.8m.
How Healthy Is Food Empire Holdings's Balance Sheet?
We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Food Empire Holdings had liabilities of US$54.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$38.4m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$38.5m and US$40.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$14.2m.
Given Food Empire Holdings has a market capitalization of US$211.5m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.
We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.
Food Empire Holdings's net debt is only 0.39 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 22.0 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. It is just as well that Food Empire Holdings's load is not too heavy, because its EBIT was down 21% over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Food Empire Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.
Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. In the last three years, Food Empire Holdings's free cash flow amounted to 36% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.
Our View
Based on what we've seen Food Empire Holdings is not finding it easy EBIT growth rate, but the other factors we considered give us cause to be optimistic. In particular, we are dazzled with its interest cover. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Food Empire Holdings's debt levels. While debt does have its upside in higher potential returns, we think shareholders should definitely consider how debt levels might make the stock more risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Food Empire Holdings, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.
When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.
