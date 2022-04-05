Food, farming and forestry must be transformed to curb global warming, U.N. says

FILE PHOTO: to accompany CLIMATE-CHANGE/IPCC-AGRICULTURE
Leah Douglas
·3 min read

By Leah Douglas

(Reuters) - Protecting forests, changing diets, and altering farming methods could contribute around a quarter of the greenhouse gas cuts needed to avert the worst impacts of climate change, according to the United Nations' climate panel.

But the changes are unlikely to happen unless governments act to spur them along, the report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released on Monday found.

“We are in the early stages of climate and agriculture policy development, but we need to start with acknowledging the urgency of the challenge,” said Ben Lilliston, director of rural strategies and climate change for the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy. “The IPCC warns that governments thus far have not been up to the task.”

About 22% of global greenhouse gas emissions came from agriculture, forestry, and other land use sectors in 2019, the report said, around half of which were from deforestation. Much of the rest came from the combustion of fossil fuels.

Mitigation measures in those sectors - including protecting forests from clearcutting, sequestering carbon in agricultural soils, and more sustainable diets - can provide as much as 20%-30% of the emissions reductions needed to limit global warming to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Scientists say that is the threshhold at which climate change risks spinning out of control.

“Indigenous Peoples, private forest owners, local farmers and communities manage a significant share of global forests and agricultural land and play a central role in land-based mitigation options,” the report said.

While the changes required in the agriculture, forestry and other land use sectors - dubbed AFOLU by climate specialists - would not cost much to implement, there is little momentum so far to trigger them, the report said.

A lack of institutional and financial support, uncertainty over long-term tradeoffs of how land is managed, and the dispersed nature of private land holdings have hindered implementation so far, it said.

“Land provides us with so much, for example, food, nature, and our livelihoods,” said Diána Ürge-Vorsatz, vice chair of the IPCC working group that authored the report. “These competing demands have to be carefully managed.”

One major obstacle is that dictating diet is divisive.

The IPCC panel's initial report summary included a recommendation that consumers shift to plant-based diets and reduce their intake of meat, according to a draft seen by Reuters.

But the final version of the summary included a recommendation instead for balanced diets that include sustainably produced animal products alongside plants like grains and legumes.

Asked about the changes, Joanna House, an expert on land use at the University of Bristol and an author of the report, said she could not comment on why the changes were made but said the issue of dietary changes is complex.

“If meat is produced sustainably, it can be low carbon and support soil carbon and nutrients,” she said. “If produced unsustainably, particularly in intense systems requiring large amounts of animal feed that result in deforestation, it can cause large net emissions.”

Global demand for livestock products is growing, a headwind to cutting agriculture’s emissions, the report said.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; additional reporting by Gloria Dickie; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • 'Green steel' heating up in Sweden's frozen north

    For hundreds of years, raging blast furnaces — fed with coking coal — have forged steel used in cars, railways, bridges and skyscrapers. According to the World Steel Association, every metric ton of steel produced in 2020 emitted almost twice that much carbon dioxide (1.8 tons) into the atmosphere. Total direct emissions from making steel were about 2.6 billion tons in 2020, representing around 7% of global CO2 emissions.

  • No obituary for Earth: Scientists fight climate doom talk

    Climate change is going to get worse, but as gloomy as the latest scientific reports are, including today’s from the United Nations, scientist after scientist stresses that curbing global warming is not hopeless. The science says it is not game over for planet Earth or humanity. University of Maine climate scientist Jacquelyn Gill noticed in 2018 fewer people telling her climate change isn’t real and more “people that we now call doomers that you know believe that nothing can be done.”

  • A couple converted a $10,000 school bus into their dream home. Now they're exploring the US while working full-time.

    They renovated their mobile home into a sustainable hub with solar power and have driven over 7,000 miles to cities and national parks across the US.

  • It's rattlesnake season in California: How to avoid and respect this snake - or eat it

    Here are tips on coexisting with rattlesnakes in California - or killing and eating them.

  • These energy innovations could transform how we mitigate climate change, and save money in the process – 5 essential reads

    Building solar panels over water sources is one way to both provide power and reduce evaporation in drought-troubled regions. Robin Raj, Citizen Group & Solar AquagridTo most people, a solar farm or a geothermal plant is simply a power producer. Scientists and engineers see far more potential. They envision offshore wind turbines capturing and storing carbon beneath the sea, and geothermal plants producing essential metals for powering electric vehicles. Electric vehicle batteries, too, can be t

  • What's up with all those caterpillars? Experts explain Ocala area's fuzzy insect outbreak

    Spring is here, and so are the neon, fuzzy caterpillars that frequent Florida. They may be neat to look at, but you probably don't want to touch them.

  • Outer Banks will soon open 2nd bridge to skirt flooded route

    People will be able to walk, bike and run across the 2.4-mile (3.8-kilometer) Rodanthe Bridge on Saturday ahead of its opening, The News & Observer reports. The $154 million bridge will take North Carolina Highway 12 over Pamlico Sound, bypassing the south end of the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge and part of the road that’s often washed over by the ocean during storms.

  • ‘They are lying. And the results will be catastrophic’: U.N. climate panel warns emissions pledges are not action

    U.N. calls for a “substantial reduction” in the global use of fossil fuels, and at a faster clip, in order to avoid the worst impacts of warming.

  • These 5 energy innovations could transform how we fight climate change — and save us money

    To most people, a solar farm or a geothermal plant is simply a power producer. Electric vehicle batteries, too, can be transformed to power homes, saving their owners money. With scientists worldwide sounding the alarm about the increasing dangers and costs of climate change, let’s explore some cutting-edge ideas that could transform how today’s technologies reduce the effects of global warming, from five recent articles in The Conversation.

  • Ted Turner-owned land in southern New Mexico conserved in federal military deal

    The ranch land supports more than 500 vertebrate species including multiple listed for federal and state protections.

  • Fact-check: Does the Texas grid have 15% more power generation capacity than last year?

    Abbott was referring to installed capacity of the grid, not the power available at that time.

  • The UN’s Climate Disaster Plan Is Not What Liberals Would Expect

    Mario Tama/Getty ImagesThe United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has released the third and final part of its monumental climate change trilogy: a report on what we can do to avert global climate catastrophe.The answers won’t please anybody.Conservative media, naturally, will either ignore the report or dismiss its 3,675-page review of 1,202 climate change scenarios in the same way it dismisses any science it doesn’t like (including climate science): as some kind of lib

  • Low water pressure hinders efforts to save Lynn house

    Low water pressure hinders efforts to save Lynn house

  • Nuclear fusion hit a milestone thanks to better reactor walls – this engineering advance is building toward reactors of the future

    Magnetic fusion reactors contain super hot plasma in a donut-shaped container called a tokamak. dani3315/iStock via Getty ImagesScientists at a laboratory in England have shattered the record for the amount of energy produced during a controlled, sustained fusion reaction. The production of 59 megajoules of energy over five seconds at the Joint European Torus – or JET – experiment in England has been called “a breakthrough” by some news outlets and caused quite a lot of excitement among physicis

  • Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket create a stunning twilight phenomenon as it blasts through Earth’s atmosphere

    There are few things as exciting as watching a rocket launch into outer space. Space may have lost its luster for many over the years, but SpaceX continues to deliver some exciting and delightfully beautiful displays. If you needed a reminder of just how epic rocket launches can be, check out this video of a … The post Watch a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket create a stunning twilight phenomenon as it blasts through Earth’s atmosphere appeared first on BGR.

  • Timeline of the Milky Way

    We live in the Milky Way galaxy, an immense, flat, spiral galaxy surrounded by a massive halo of stars and dark matter. The disk of stars, gas, and dust in which the Sun resides is fully 120,000 light years across; a soul-crushing distance on the human scale. In the middle of the disk is the central bulge, a lozenge-shaped hub of stars. How did all this structure come together? We know it didn’t all happen at once, but what were the different chapters in the galaxy’s life? What is the timeline o

  • Planning hurdles for solar panels set be lifted under energy strategy

    Planning hurdles for homeowners to install solar panels are to be lifted under proposals in the current draft of the energy security strategy, due out on Thursday.

  • More problems derail NASA moon rocket test

    A successful fueling test is required before NASA's new moon rocket can take off on its maiden flight.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Popped 10% on Monday

    Shares of hydrogen fuel cell stock Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) jumped Monday morning and were up 10.8% as of 11:10 a.m. ET. The pop was produced by something that Cummins (NYSE: CMI) announced today. Plug Power produces fuel cell systems primarily for powering forklifts and similar commercial vehicles, although it has broader hydrogen ambitions, including the production of vans powered by fuel cells and even the hydrogen to fuel them.

  • How deep is the ocean?

    The remotely operated vehicle Deep Discoverer captures images of a newly discovered hydrothermal vent field in the western Pacific. NOAA Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How deep is the ocean? Explorers started making navigation charts showing how wide the ocean was more than 500 years ago. But it’s much harder to calculate how deep it is. If you wanted to measure the depth of a