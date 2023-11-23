Food & Friends delivers 4,500 Thanksgiving meals to DMV families in need

WASHINGTON - A D.C.-based nonprofit is giving thanks and giving back this holiday season.

At Food & Friends in Northeast, it's actually an annual tradition to help curb food insecurity in the DMV during Thanksgiving.

It's a more than 30-year tradition at Food & Friends as 4,500 Thanksgiving meals will be delivered to nearly 900 families across the D.C. region.

Many of those families include people who are facing diabetes, cancer, HIV/AIDS, and other life-challenging illnesses.

Now, on Thanksgiving Day, volunteers and staff with the nonprofit gather before the sun even comes up to prepare meal bags for 200 volunteer drivers.

Each Thanksgiving delivery will feed five people. One of those families is Linda Battle a retired federal worker who was a part of the paint crews who worked on government buildings.

"Food & Friends has been very good to me, and I hope everybody else can enjoy it as much as I can," Battle told FOX 5 on Thanksgiving morning.

You can also help by donating your time or money at foodandfriends.org.