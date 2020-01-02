Food and fuel are running out in parts of Australia as raging bushfires push it toward a humanitarian crisis. Here's what you need to know.

INSTAGRAM @IDASHOPE4STROKE via REUTERS

The bushfires in southeastern Australia are raging on with no sign of stopping.

At least 18 people have died so far, with seven killed during a 24-hour period over the New Year.

Large parts of the region have been blanketed with thick smog and blood-red skies. On Thursday, the capital of Canberra recorded the worst air-quality index of all the world's major cities.

Food and fuel are running low in remote regions, and power and communications are being cut out in some places.

Numerous outlets have described the fires as pushing the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been sharply criticized for the disaster, with critics citing his insufficient climate policies and refusal to curtail the coal industry.

Bushfires are continuing to rage across southeastern Australia with no end in sight. At least 18 people have died, hundreds of homes have been destroyed, and the country teeters on the brink of a humanitarian crisis as food and fuel runs out in some areas.

The current bushfire season in southeastern Australia, which began in October 2019, is the worst in recorded Australian history.

More than 1,400 homes across the southeastern region have been destroyed so far, The Guardian reported. At least four million hectares (9.9 million acres) of land have been burned in the area, the BBC reported earlier this week.

Here's everything that has happened so far.

The casualties

At least 18 people have died so far, the BBC and Daily Mail Australia reported, with the number likely to rise.

Seven people died in New South Wales within the 24-hour period on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, CNN reported. One of them was a 28-year-old volunteer firefighter, who died when wind flipped his fire engine, the BBC reported.

Another woman died on Thursday after disembarking a plane from Brisbane to Canberra on Thursday, with relatives believing she went into respiratory distress caused by smoke inhalation, The New Daily reported.

At least 18 other people have gone missing, with one in New South Wales and the others in Victoria state, according to The Guardian.

As of Thursday evening local time, the NSW Rural Fire Service has reported 146 bushfires in the state, three of which were categorized as "out of control."

A humanitarian crisis looms

Thousands of people have been evacuated, with photos showing people escaping by boat with their eyes and faces covered under blood-red skies. The state of New South Wales has declared a state of emergency.

Insider's Rosie Perper, who drove from the southern New South Wales town of Cooma to Canberra on Wednesday, said: "When we arrived in Canberra the weather was hot and dense, and felt heavy in my lungs. The sky was completely grey."

"I went to the pharmacy and all the staff were wearing gas masks, as were many people on the street," she added.